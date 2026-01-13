Man stops couple from vlogging their date at restaurant

In a culture of vloggers, what happens to the people who don't want to be videoed?

A man has gone viral for physically damaging a couple's filming equipment because he didn't want to be a part of their vlog. Even though we have become a culture of vloggers, there are certain things that people who video every social encounter should always stay mindful of. In South Africa, there's the POPI Act, which aims to protect people's identities and information. While you might think vlogging your dinner date with your partner at a public restaurant is fun and great for your content creation, it also infringes on other people.

We have seen many people jumping onto the content creation bandwagon, hoping to launch their careers as influencers. The appeal is understandable; just post a few videos showing your life, and you'll find an audience willing to watch simple, mundane things online. It may seem like an easy thing to do, but what some people don't understand is that while trying to gain followers, you must exercise respect and get permission before videoing and posting. Some have even gone as far as to stage incredibly outrageous events to grow their following and go viral. A couple who were allegedly vlogging their date at a public restaurant saw the other side of content creation when a man physically removed their equipment out of irritation.

In the video, we see the man get up from his seat and walk toward the camera, then remove it from the stand and throw it on the ground. He was not happy being a part of the video and took things into his own hands, literally. The video was shared on the It's Gone Viral page, and many people shared how they resonated with the man. These days, everyone is a content creator, but that doesn't mean you can operate without getting public consent. Watch the video below from Instagram.

