Man explains how his 'Jam Alley' joke was lost on Gen Z colleagues

South African millennials who grew up watching SABC in the 90s will be familiar with the hit music game show, Jam Alley. The show was famous for its energetic hosts, buzzing live studio audience and weekly appearences by local musicians making their mark in the music industry.



Popular phrases like "Iyoooh Bangani Iyoooh", "5 4 3 2 1 your time is up, soooory!" and "Is it top right, middle centre or o-vi-aas?" became household expressions and marked the official start of the weekend.

However, we have come to learn that with each generation, there is sometimes an unattainable gap. A period where people from one generation miss out on the things that are most memorable for the other generation.