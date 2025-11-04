Man explains how his 'Jam Alley' joke was lost on Gen Z colleagues
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When your colleagues don't get, "Sorry bangani, sorrrrry!"
South African millennials who grew up watching SABC in the 90s will be familiar with the hit music game show, Jam Alley. The show was famous for its energetic hosts, buzzing live studio audience and weekly appearences by local musicians making their mark in the music industry.
Popular phrases like "Iyoooh Bangani Iyoooh", "5 4 3 2 1 your time is up, soooory!" and "Is it top right, middle centre or o-vi-aas?" became household expressions and marked the official start of the weekend.
However, we have come to learn that with each generation, there is sometimes an unattainable gap. A period where people from one generation miss out on the things that are most memorable for the other generation.
Things such as music, TV shows, personalities and snacks generally make the top of the list.
A millennial shares how his Gen Z colleagues had no idea what he meant when he used a phrase from the popular 90s music game show.
Michael Cost asked his fellow millennials on TikTok if they were "old now" after his 'Jam Alley' joke failed to land with his Gen Z colleagues.
Listen to what happened to him below, courtesy of TikTok.
@michael_cost South African Millennials, are we old now? #southafrica ♬ original sound - Michael Cost
Just as Gen Z feels they are not understood by other generations, Millennials also feel a sense of disengagement when it comes to once-popular things.
Many people agreed with Michael Cost's sentiments.
- "My son asked, 'What time is it?' and I said, 'Jam Alley, oh no!" he asked if I'm okay. Wasted a good line on new ears!"
- 'The youth is not cultured. No soul buddies, no jam alley, no simunye grooves, shem."
- "5 4 3 2 your time is up....soorrryyyy."
- "They don't know MIDDLE CENTRE??"
- "I'm 43. and my 11yr old asks, Mom did u guys have this in the olden days."
- "Once played 30 seconds with my younger cousins and they didn’t know Brenda Fassie."
- "It all went down hill when Dub said goodbye that one day and never came back on sabc2."
Check out the snippet below from YouTube.
Image Courtesy of YouTube
