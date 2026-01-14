LISTEN: Which profession gets the least amount of respect?

KZN reveals the truth behind how they are treated in their professions.

Danny Guselli shared a conversation he had with a group of waitresses recently, highlighting how poorly they are treated. His conversation with them motivated him to ask ECR listeners which profession gets the least respect. It's a tricky one because everyone might assume that the service industry bears the most disrespect, but don't be so sure. Danny was at the Betway SA 20 game when a group of young women approached him. They asked him several questions about his radio career, and then he asked them what they do for a living. They all shared that they were waitresses. He says: " I asked, 'how is it being a waitress in 2026?' And then they started telling me these horror stories of how people treat them. This got me thinking about it. Who do you think has the toughest job when it comes to how people treat them?"

Andi James dialled in with her opinion and said: "First of all, service jobs, so that can be, waitressing, because you are seen as beneath, and I've been a waitress myself for a while. I think emergency workers, especially paramedics or nurses. I don't think they're necessarily respected. I mean, it's not to say that nurses can't be bullies to patients, but I think nurses and emergency officials." Cherise from Montclair said: " It would be people working in the casinos, guests treat casino dealers and casino staff with absolute disrespect. But I've been there, done that, so I am talking from experience." Dominic from Richmond said: "Being a mechanic is the worst because it's always your fault. The car comes in for a service, does a service, it goes out, the customer comes back and says, 'Hey, my wheel bearing is not right'." " I think the worst profession is being a traffic officer. Besides standing in the sun and getting roasted like a chicken. I think the past weekend just sealed the deal where people were just rude, throwing dirt out of the car, and just dirtying our beautiful province," said Annie.

Anonymous said, "I think domestic workers take the most abuse. I've heard such horror stories from the lady that works with me, but also from so many of her friends, and I just think they really are the most incredible humans to work in your home. They have to be so trustworthy. Some of them look after kids, and I just think the way that they get treated sometimes is really awful, and there's not much recourse for them." Grant from Snake Rescue said: " On behalf of my other fellow snake catchers, I just wanna say we actually get treated like dirt and expected to go on calls for free, and we get called out at two, three o'clock in the morning and we're supposed to smile and wave while people are grumpy because apparently our snakes go in their houses, which is not right." Sarah from Amanzimtoti said: " So I definitely do think that call centre agents do get it quite badly. I can also understand the perspective of those receiving these calls. I mean, we get a lot of calls during the day that are either spam or from call centre agents selling us products and services that we really don't need." It seems KZN listeners had a lot to get off their chests. As Danny always says, be kinder to people; it doesn't cost anything. Listen to what everyone had to say below.

