Landlords, listen up! This one thing could save you from a bad tenant

Landlords have typically been painted in a bad light. Perhaps it's because tenants are more prone to sharing their negative experiences than landlords.

Regardless, we can say with certainty that just as there are bad landlords, there are also bad tenants.

Each party has their own rights under the Rental Housing Act. For instance, when a tenant fails to pay their rent, the landlord has the right to request that they pay. If they fail to pay, a court order must be issued for the tenant to pay.

Tenants failing to pay their rent, damaging the property, or absconding from the property without paying rent are just a few examples of 'bad tenancy'. The risk that landlords take when renting out their property is that the tenants may cause damage to their home.