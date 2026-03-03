KZN myths and legends inspired by the weather

Scotland has the Loch Ness Monster, and we have the river monster of KwaZulu-Natal.

If you are ever in the mood to gather around a fireplace to tell magical stories that will keep people hooked, simply pick up a book about KwaZulu-Natal's history. From the Battle of Isandlwana to the rise of a powerful Zulu warrior king, the province is home to some of the greatest stories in history. However, the stories that don't make it into the history books are equally intriguing. Ryan Coogler and Charlie Vundla, take notes: these KZN myths and legends could be the source material for Hollywood's next blockbuster.

The Inkanyamba of Howick Falls

The Loch Ness Monster has nothing on KZN's river monster - the Inkanyamba, also spelt nkanyamba. According to legend, the river snake, which has the head of a horse, lives under Howick Falls. This is no joke, and there are witness encounters and picture proof. "Johannes Hlongwane was the caretaker of a caravan park near Howick Falls between 1969 and 1985. He saw the Inkanyamba twice, once in 1971 and again in 1981. It raised its head and neck thirty feet out of the water. It had a crest running along its back," the Howick Village website reveals. "The only known photograph that purports to show Inkanyamba was taken in the wake of a sighting by local man Bob Teeny, in September 1995. Whilst on a viewing platform beside the falls, he claimed to have seen a snake-like head and neck rear up out of the water. He had no camera at the time, but put up a reward for anyone who could take a snapshot of the monster." There is no amount of reward that would make us pull out a camera when faced with a serpent that would scare an anaconda. The Inkanyamba is said to cause severe weather, including heavy rain and storms.

The Inkanyamba is a legendary serpent like creature living at the base of Howick Falls.



Traditional tales tell of a all serpent with an equine head. Most active in the summer months, it is believed that the Inkanyamba's anger causes the seasonal storms. pic.twitter.com/7nNAgoEM07 — Christopher Pappas (@MayorPappas) January 8, 2024

Covering mirrors keeps lightning out

This myth isn't unique to KwaZulu-Natal, but just about everyone in the province and their mama knows that when a thunderstorm passes through, it is time to cover all mirrors in your house with a towel or blanket. Why? Because, according to superstition, lightning is attracted to mirrors. "There's zero scientific evidence that mirrors attract lightning. In the simplest terms, a lightning bolt is an electrical field created in thunderclouds that takes the easiest route to discharge into the ground. Though lighting may appear to be "attracted" to whatever it hits, that isn't the case," House Digest states on its website. Uhm, just to be safe, we will continue doing so. We are not taking any changes!

The monkeys are getting married

We haven't actually seen a monkey in a wedding dress, but every KZN resident knows that a combination of rain and shine (sun shower) is a sign that the monkeys are getting married. "A monkey's wedding" or "umshado wezinkawu" is a phrase many South Africans grew up hearing. It's probably one of the best ways to describe the "meteorological oddity" - raining while the sun is shining ever so brightly. The weather phenomenon called for a unique and magical explanation. And we're not the only ones. In Japan, a sun shower is reportedly called a fox's wedding; in Korea, a tiger marries a fox; in North Africa, hyenas get hitched; in Lebanon, rats tie the knot; and in India, jackals are bethrothed. We kind of like the idea of animals secretly saying their 'I do's' in a sunshower.

The Impundulu (Lightning Bird)

The Impundulu is one bird you do not want to encounter on a stormy night in KZN. This frightening bird has many powers. It is said to be immortal and has a strong appetite for animal and human blood. It's basically a vampire bird that can control the weather and shapeshift. Some say it is just a myth, others warn not to mess with it. We do not need to be told twice! If you enjoy fireplace storytelling, listen to African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe on East Coast Radio's Podcasts.