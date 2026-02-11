KZN motorist speeding at 204km/h tracked using AI-powered cameras

A motorist caught speeding at 204km/h was tracked and arrested using AI surveillance technology.

A Durban motorist who attempted to flee traffic officers after being caught driving at 204km/h has been apprehended with the help of artificial intelligence-powered surveillance technology. The driver was arrested on the South Coast and appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on charges including speeding, reckless and negligent driving and evading law enforcement.

What were the court proceedings? The man was granted bail of R3 000 and is scheduled to return to court on February 25. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said the motorist fled after realising he was likely to be detained, leaving his identity document behind with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team. Authorities then employed advanced technology to locate him. How did artificial intelligence assist authorities? According to The Witness, the RTI used artificial intelligence and cutting-edge systems to trace the suspect to a golf estate on the South Coast. High-resolution imaging and real-time data analysis revealed that the suspect had removed his vehicle’s registration number plates in an apparent attempt to avoid detection. Investigators also identified another person moving the vehicle from the estate. What technology was involved? Duma explained that AI-enabled CCTV cameras and Internet of Things sensors were central to tracking the suspect. Authorities emphasised that such technology is increasingly being deployed to detect traffic violations and monitor offenders who attempt to evade law enforcement.

Previously, ECR reported that the City of Cape Town has intentions to roll out AI-powered cameras that are capable of detecting if motorists are texting while driving or if they aren't wearing their seatbelts. While this technology has already been trialled in Cape Town, resulting in fines that were eventually overturned in court, the metro is now seeking formal approval from the National Director of Public Prosecutions to use the system permanently. Click here to read the full article.

Image courtesy of KZN Department of Transport / Facebook