KZN make up artist shares how she got her dimples done...
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We live in a world filled with people who are endlessly searching for ways to look younger and defy ageing.
We've seen people delve into surgical and non-surgical beauty trends, but more and more advances are becoming available. We've heard about Botox, laser treatment, lash and brow enhancements, hair implants, and the like.
However, it is our first time hearing about 'dimple construction'.
A make-up artist from Amanzimtoti, a town on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast, shared the most intriguing information with her TikTok followers. "I got my dimples done. I was not born with this; they are supernatural dimples," she shared on the social media app.
It seems that Mal, the makeup artist, had a procedure done to create dimples on both her cheeks. Many people were surprised to hear this, considering many didn't even know this was possible.
When she speaks or smiles in a certain way, you can see her dimple. Despite having it done on both sides of her face, it only took on one side.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@_mal.sn @Ethereal Aesthetics ♬ original sound - mal.sn🐼
People were intrigued to find out more. Some were flabbergasted and thought Mal was pulling a fast one, but it seems that she did, in fact, undergo a procedure for this.
Others were concerned about the safety of doing such a procedure, but the beauty establishment that did Mal's said: "There is no risk of facial paralysis. We use the latest technique and the safest measurement. They are created within two weeks."
- "I honestly thought this was a joke and someone told me while I was growing up that my dimple was a deformity."
- "I did not know that this was possible or ppl (sic) actually wished for dimples. I have dimples naturally on both cheeks and have never liked it. I would even like to get them removed."
- "I appreciate my natural, real dimples more now. I wouldn't be able to put myself through this."
- "Also never liked mine. Always felt like the Joker when I smile lol. My son has dimples now, and it’s so cute on boys."
- "Me too two perfectly natural dimples trying to figure if this is a real thing they do or if this is a cynical video."
- "born with dimples, glad I don't have to pay for this to think a birth defect is now a beauty procedure."
