KZN make up artist shares how she got her dimples done...

We live in a world filled with people who are endlessly searching for ways to look younger and defy ageing.

We've seen people delve into surgical and non-surgical beauty trends, but more and more advances are becoming available. We've heard about Botox, laser treatment, lash and brow enhancements, hair implants, and the like.

However, it is our first time hearing about 'dimple construction'.

A make-up artist from Amanzimtoti, a town on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast, shared the most intriguing information with her TikTok followers. "I got my dimples done. I was not born with this; they are supernatural dimples," she shared on the social media app.