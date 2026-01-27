KZN listeners share what inspired their career choices

Danny Guselli is asking: "What inspired your career choice?" We've all walked down different paths to get to where we are in our careers, and each story is different and unique. Some found themselves in careers they never expected, while others always knew what they wanted out of life, and still others are looking for the right fit... It's not easy to become one with your career when you lack the passion or purpose for what you do. However, in this day and age, employment is a blessing in itself, so most people don't dwell on the why but stay present in having a job. Of course, we all know that becoming a presenter was not Danny Guselli's first choice. His first passion was football, but it seems he was destined for the spotlight.

The question was posed to our East Coast Radio Facebook family, and they came through with some insightful answers. Many of them shared that their career choice may not have stemmed from passion, but that it became a passion because it was a necessity. Yatish Bipulprasad said, "My mother had cancer when I was 13 years old. I had to cook dinner for the family whilst she was in hospital. I originally started cooking at the age of 6; however, now I have to take care of the family. My mum sent me to the best chef school, the Christina Martin School of Food & Wine. Today, I'm one of the best chefs in the country." Nomthi Ntombifuthi KaMalinga Ndumo said, "I am a Librarian. The library was always such a safe space for me, especially as a victim of child abuse. I am now a safe space for other little children like me. I used books to take me to faraway places, and now I help transport other little children..."

Belinda Belle Reddy said, "After my father died, my mum was getting really sick while I was at work. Then I had a pair of brand-new boots. I just couldn't walk in it, so I decided to put it on the marketplace. Little did I know that I would sell that to a lovely customer. Then I decided to resell before going solo. Four years in business, I'm still growing, not quite where I want to be, but God has blessed this business sad part is some people don't take small online stores seriously; they love to waste our time, but we keep moving." Michelle Maistry shared that she is now a Marine Biologist because of a trip she took as a teenager to Treasure Beach, where she met a passionate marine biologist. Maistry said, "My trip to Treasure Beach as a teen. The tour at the aquarium afterwards, and the female marine biologist who explained everything, was so much fun. I even won the art competition on marine life. That inspired me to want to become a marine biologist as a career choice initially." Molly Perumal shared how her mother inspired her career choice. She had been told early on in life to pursue typing and to do a course in commerce. She said, "When I was in grade 10, my mom, a clothing factory worker, was sick and boarded off with arthritis. I had to really do my best...so true. I completed commercial matric and started a job at ITC in 1984 as a telex operator, switchboard operator, telex operator, typist, accounts clerk, and computer consumer enquiry terminal operator...For 16 years, I worked in commercial operations until I retired in 2024. A 40-year career, what a blessing our parents are the best teachers, you can never go wrong."

Image Courtesy of iStock