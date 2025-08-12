KZN listener chats about going back to previous employer
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Danny Guselli is chatting about 'Boomeranging: Have you ever returned to a previous employer?'. We did a Q&A with a listener about returning to a previous employer.
On today's show, Danny Guselli discusses employees who have returned to their previous workplaces. This might sound rare or unheard of, but you would be amazed at how many people go back.
Call it what you like; sometimes you must venture out to other pastures to find your place in the working world.
We got to speak to a listener about their experience 'boomeranging', as Danny called it. She left her employer and returned after some time. Here's what she had to say...
For this article, the listener chose to remain anonymous.
Q: What made you return to your previous employer the first time?
Answer: "I had an offer I could not refuse, also the lure of working under a manager."
Q: How many times have you left and returned?
Answer: "This is my third time- they say third time is a charm, right? hahaha."
Q: Did you return in the same role?
Answer: "No, I would have never returned for the same role."
Q: Do you feel the company has improved in your absence? If no, how would you enforce change in your workplace regarding the one thing that most affects everyone who works there?
Answer: "Will you keep me anonymous? Sadly, I have found that much of what made me leave the two previous times is still evident today. Change needs to come from management and filtered down."
Q: Do you feel inspired in your current position and leadership?
Answer: "Inspired to do more? Yes."
Q: What would make you leave again?
Answer: "If things do not change."
