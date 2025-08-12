KZN listener chats about going back to previous employer

On today's show, Danny Guselli discusses employees who have returned to their previous workplaces. This might sound rare or unheard of, but you would be amazed at how many people go back.

Call it what you like; sometimes you must venture out to other pastures to find your place in the working world.

We got to speak to a listener about their experience 'boomeranging', as Danny called it. She left her employer and returned after some time. Here's what she had to say...

For this article, the listener chose to remain anonymous.

Q: What made you return to your previous employer the first time?

Answer: "I had an offer I could not refuse, also the lure of working under a manager."