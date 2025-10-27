KZN Hippos: A family that strolls together stays together

A video showing a family of hippos strolling through a busy street in St Lucia is the ideal tourist calling card for KZN.

KwaZulu-Natal boasts a host of beautiful places to visit, and the best part about these destinations is that you don't just get one incredible experience; instead, they overlap and flow into several enjoyable experiences.

A video circulating on social media is a perfect example of what people can expect when visiting the town of St Lucia.

St Lucia is South Africa's first World Heritage Site and is a top tourist destination. According to the town's website, it is the most visited town in Africa because tourists yearn to experience their beloved hippos.