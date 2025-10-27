 KZN Hippos: A family that strolls together stays together
KZN Hippos: A family that strolls together stays together

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

KZN, the province where the locals stroll together...

A family of Hippos walking on street in St Lucia
A video showing a family of hippos strolling through a busy street in St Lucia is the ideal tourist calling card for KZN. 

KwaZulu-Natal boasts a host of beautiful places to visit, and the best part about these destinations is that you don't just get one incredible experience; instead, they overlap and flow into several enjoyable experiences. 

A video circulating on social media is a perfect example of what people can expect when visiting the town of St Lucia. 

St Lucia is South Africa's first World Heritage Site and is a top tourist destination. According to the town's website, it is the most visited town in Africa because tourists yearn to experience their beloved hippos. 

The video shows a family of hippos strolling around the streets in St. Lucia, providing live entertainment for tourists and locals. 

People were 'ooh-ing' and 'ahh-ing' over the cuteness overload when the baby followed its mother, and they went about their business as if it was completely natural. however, that's the thing about St. Lucia, this is normal. 

Visiting St Lucia definitely feeds into the concept of Africa, as per many foreigners who believe we have wild animals walking alongside our residences. 

Watch the video below on Instagram

While this might be an ordinary day for the St Lucia locals, it was anything but normal for motorists in the North West who saw a lion roaming the streets. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

