KZN Hippos: A family that strolls together stays together
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
KZN, the province where the locals stroll together...
KZN, the province where the locals stroll together...
A video showing a family of hippos strolling through a busy street in St Lucia is the ideal tourist calling card for KZN.
KwaZulu-Natal boasts a host of beautiful places to visit, and the best part about these destinations is that you don't just get one incredible experience; instead, they overlap and flow into several enjoyable experiences.
A video circulating on social media is a perfect example of what people can expect when visiting the town of St Lucia.
St Lucia is South Africa's first World Heritage Site and is a top tourist destination. According to the town's website, it is the most visited town in Africa because tourists yearn to experience their beloved hippos.
Read more: The great lion escape of North West
The video shows a family of hippos strolling around the streets in St. Lucia, providing live entertainment for tourists and locals.
People were 'ooh-ing' and 'ahh-ing' over the cuteness overload when the baby followed its mother, and they went about their business as if it was completely natural. however, that's the thing about St. Lucia, this is normal.
Visiting St Lucia definitely feeds into the concept of Africa, as per many foreigners who believe we have wild animals walking alongside our residences.
Watch the video below on Instagram.
While this might be an ordinary day for the St Lucia locals, it was anything but normal for motorists in the North West who saw a lion roaming the streets.
Check out the story of a lion escaping from a moving vehicle in the vicinity of Lichtenburg and Zeerust in the North West province here.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago