KZN figure skating team sends its biggest inter-provincial squad to Pretoria in six years

For the first time in six years, KZN Figure Skating is sending a full team to inter-provincials: 10 skaters, one province and a story of remarkable growth on the ice.

KwaZulu-Natal Figure Skating will send a team of 10 skaters to compete at the Gauteng Inter-Provincial Figure Skating Championships from 15 to 17 March 2026. The competition will be held at Forrest Hill Ice Rink in Pretoria. The milestone is a significant one for the province. In 2022, KZN had just one skater competing at inter-provincial level. In 2023, that number grew to two. This year, for the first time in six years, a full team is making the trip to Gauteng, a reflection of the considerable progress the province has made in developing competitive figure skating.

How did the skaters prepare for this level of competition? Eight of the 10 athletes completed the 2025 Development Programme, a structured initiative designed to transition club-level skaters into confident competitors ready for inter-provincial competition. Who is competing at the Stars of Tomorrow level? Three skaters will compete in the Stars of Tomorrow category. Alex Bothma from Amanzimtoti, who attends Athlone Park Primary School, and Letho Gwala from uMlazi, who attends Amanzimtoti Primary School,will both compete in the Bronze Girls 9 - 14 age group. Mzande Mduli from Pennington, a learner at Crawford College La Lucia International, will compete in the Bronze Girls 15 and over category.

Who will compete in the main Gauteng Inter-Provincial Championships? Seven skaters will compete across three categories at the championships proper. In the Competitive Silver Girls Singles 12 - 17 category, the following athletes will take to the ice: Cassidy Baker from Scottburgh (home schooled), Tanique Jansen from Think Digital Academy, Amarah Peer from Durban, who attends George Campbell School of Technology, Isabella Reyneke from Glenwood, who is enrolled at UCT Open School and Mia Stannard from Amanzimtoti who attends Kuswag High School. Ester Horne from Amanzimtoti, also a learner at Kuswag High School, will compete in the Competitive Gold Women Singles 12 and over category. Zach Morgan from Jacobs, who attends Genz Cyber Academy, will represent the province in the Competitive Gold Men Singles 12 and over category.

