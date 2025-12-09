 WATCH: KZN family's R5k money balloon surprise goes wrong
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This was a literal sense of throwing caution to the wind as the money balloon sailed off into the grey skies.

A family sit together on their patio for a welcome home party
Supplied

A family from KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast shares their money balloon surprise fail and what they learnt from it.

It was a special day for TikTokker, @pinkst_superqueen and her family as they celebrated their son's return home. He had been studying away for three years, so they threw him a welcome-home surprise party. 

And what's a party without a few over-the-top gifts? Mom was elated at the return of her son and gifted him a money balloon - a transparent balloon filled with cash. 

As Pinky ululated with excitement, she handed the balloon to her son. It was at this time that her grandchild secretly snatched the balloon from his uncle. 

It was a windy day in KwaZulu-Natal on 4 December, which is when the money balloon surprise went terribly wrong. 

Pinky had filled the balloon with R5,000. When her grandson snatched the balloon and ran, he accidentally let it go, and the wind carried it away from them. 

Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok

@pinksta_superqueen Nice Life Problems ke guys😂🤦🏾‍♀️ Just a normal say in the Ntozakhe premises🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏽 A crazy Welcome Home Party for my son!❤️ #Superlife #welcomehomeparty #plottwist #virall #funny ♬ original sound - SQ💕

Pinky explained that they were told that the balloon would not be able to float away because of the weight of the money. 

However, the force of the wind caused it to fly off into the clouds, leaving the family forever - and hopefully making someone else's day. 

Sadly, they were unable to retrieve the balloon.

The lesson: Be prepared for anything when it comes to KZN weather and don't take for granted that a child would not want a balloon...

To all the families planning money balloon surprises, do so with extreme caution.

While her son was sad that his December would be without his R5,000, the sentiment of family and togetherness was evident amongst Pinky and her family. 

Here's to fun memories and the love of family. 

