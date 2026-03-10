KZN bank branches where you can get your smart ID card

Five KZN bank branches now let you apply for your smart ID card, with no Home Affairs queue in sight. Here is where to go and what to know before you visit.

Five KwaZulu-Natal bank branches are now offering smart ID card applications as part of a growing national digital partnership between the Department of Home Affairs and major South African banks. The branches are spread across Durban and the Midlands, offering residents a more convenient alternative to traditional Home Affairs offices. Some accept walk-ins, while others require an online booking in advance. According to MyBroadband, the number of bank branches offering smart ID applications across South Africa has grown from 32 to 49 following an expanded digital partnership that launched this week.

Which KZN branches offer smart ID applications? The five participating branches in KwaZulu-Natal are: Capitec Pietermaritzburg Central, Shop 2, 400 Church Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3201. Contact: 086 010 2043. Walk-ins accepted.

Capitec Howick, Harvard Street, Howick, 3290. Contact: 086 010 2043. Walk-ins accepted.

FNB Cornubia, Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, corner of N2 Highway and M41, Durban. Contact: 031 308 7900. Online booking required.

Nedbank Durban North, 57 Adelaide Tambo Drive, Durban North, 4051. Contact: 0800 555 111. Online booking required.

Standard Bank Kingsmead, 1 Kingsmead Way, Durban. Contact: 031 308 7900. Online booking required. Do you need to book an appointment? It depends on the branch. The two Capitec branches in KZN accept walk-ins during regular trading hours, meaning no prior booking is needed. FNB Cornubia, Nedbank Durban North, and Standard Bank Kingsmead all require an online booking before your visit. What can you apply for at these branches? Currently, the branches under the expanded programme can only process smart ID card applications. Passport renewals are planned for a later stage. The service is available during normal branch trading hours. Are more KZN branches expected to open? Yes. FNB previously indicated it was targeting 240 locations nationally, with a revised target date of March 2027. ABSA is aiming to activate its first phase of new sites in April 2025, with 13 additional branches planned beyond its existing six. More branches across KZN are expected to be added as the programme rolls out further throughout the year. Which banks are part of the programme nationally? Capitec, Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Discovery Bank, and Investec are all part of the programme in varying capacities. TymeBank plans to join a second phase, when smart ID applications become available through mobile banking apps.