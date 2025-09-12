Job seeker goes viral for sending out incomplete CV to get noticed
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Clever tactic or risky first impression? A job seeker purposefully sent out an incomplete CV.
Clever tactic or risky first impression? A job seeker purposefully sent out an incomplete CV.
A job applicant has gone viral for sending out an incomplete CV to get noticed by the employer.
People online are questioning whether a man hit the mark with his ‘interesting’ and ballsy approach, by sending an incomplete CV to potential employers, or if it was a complete miss.
Some question whether his intentional move was smart or less than an appealing first impression.
While most recruiters will tell you that it is an absolute no-no to apply for a job with an incomplete CV, one guy, presumably, broke the status quo and purposefully sent in an incomplete CV.
A pic of the incomplete application has been making its rounds on social media and was first shared on Reddit. It was shared by a user on the group, ‘recruiting hell’, a group we assume was created for the people in HR and recruitment.
The post read: “Resume printed halfway and said: ‘Hire me to unlock full potential.’
The CV only revealed part of the applicant’s face and included the applicant’s job objective. The rest of the document was incomplete, and the call to action at the bottom of the page was: “Hire me to unlock my full potential.”
Resume printed halfway and said: 'Hire me to unlock full potential.' 😂
byu/eloanmask inrecruitinghell
The document looked like the printer had run out of ink, but this was all part of the plan for this applicant, who might've been using this to his advantage.
Many users on Reddit joked about the image, saying this would not pass in the real world. Others called it a meme, saying it was done by a recruiter who received an incomplete CV. However, some deemed his ploy ‘genius’.
CoffeeStayn wrote: “I won't even pretend this isn't one of the most clever things I have seen in ages. If I were a recruiter, I'd 100% be giving you a call for an interview. Might not hire you, but that got you right into my office, without question.”
It is unclear whether the post was legitimate or just a joke, but we can agree that a CV such as this would get some employers' attention. It’s thinking outside the box; many companies are looking for that.
Danny Guselli recently chatted about exit interviews with Kalayvani Verappen, a seasoned recruiter and HR consultant.
Listen to their chat below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Reddit
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Mark Zuckerberg is suing… Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta after they suspended him for being… Mark Z...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago