Job applicant gets questioned about using AI during interview
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Job applicant shares how the interviewer asked her to share her screen as part of the interview process.
Interviewers are ticking all their boxes by checking if applicants are answering on their own merit or using artificial intelligence (AI).
A job applicant shared a video of how an interviewer asked her to share her screen to check if she was using AI to assist her during the interview.
AI has become a helpful tool for many people in their daily lives. While some have used this tool to help them grow in their hobbies, learn new skills, and improve their work, others are also using it during job interviews.
That’s not entirely ethical, nor does it align with many job interviewers' ideas of integrity; therefore, it is understandable why some interviewers might consider this a red flag for a candidate.
A job applicant posted a video of herself during an interview. The interviewer asked her to share her screen so that he could see if she was using any artificial intelligence tools to aid in her interview.
At first, we could see how that jolted her a bit. It didn’t give off a great first impression of the interviewer, but as the video progressed, we discovered he had every right to be suspicious.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
The applicant misled him and then used an AI app on her phone that listened to the questions and provided responses.
It didn’t speak well of the applicant's sense of integrity.
What do you think about it? Check out the poll below.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
