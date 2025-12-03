Swipe right in real life at Durban's speed dating events
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Chanelle Nundlal, an attorney who loves love, has brought speed dating to Durban.
Chanelle Nundlal, an attorney who loves love, has brought speed dating to Durban.
Speed dating extraordinaire and attorney Chanelle Nundlal recently shared a video asking Durbanites which profession they would never date.
Nundlal, 33, specialises in property, wills, estates and divorces. She has a passion for fitness and enjoys weightlifting. As such, this has led to her role as a provincial judge for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), which is the official national governing body for bodybuilding and fitness in South Africa.
Speaking about her own preferences, Nundlal admits she wouldn't date a fellow attorney. "I would be dating another me! I think that this journey of life would be a lot more exciting with someone who isn’t walking the same legal path as me," she says.
We caught up with Nundlal, who shared how she got into the business of speed dating.
Why speed dating?
"After having a long-term relationship end, it seemed daunting and rather unsafe to enter the dating world again. I am an old-school romantic, and I couldn't possibly imagine meeting my significant other on social media or at a club or bar. Just like many other professional singles, I also realised that I did not have the time or energy to invest in my social life due to work commitments," she says.
It was a random lunch at a popular Durban restaurant that launched the idea of speed dating.
Nundlal says she was discussing her dating life with a friend who proposed the idea, which she says started as a silly concept.
"My friend, who knew the owner of the restaurant, asked if we could host the first event at the restaurant, and she was kind enough to approve," says Nundlal.
Speed Dating events were never intended to be a business, but rather a way of bringing genuine people together with one pure intention - to spread love. The interest and enthusiasm from the single Durban community has been growing since.
- Chanelle Nundlal
What is speed dating?
Speed dating involves single people seeking a connection with a potential partner. They gather at a public spot and get 3-4 minutes to chat with each other before moving on to the next person. Each speedster will get around 25-30 dates at one event in a safe, classy, comfortable, and controlled environment.
How does speed dating work?
After the participants have had a chance to chat with each other, they stick around and mingle. Whether they matched with someone or felt a spark, this information is communicated to Nundlal and is shared after the event.
Nundlal has hosted two age groups so far, 35 -55 and 27-45.
There is a two-year leniency, meaning that you can be either two years younger or two years older than the specified age group.
How has the Durban community received the speed dating events?
Nundlal says: "The community response has made my heart overflow with joy. Most speedsters that attend usually refer other single families and friends to the event, as the events have provided a touch of love and joy that keeps on flowing from one person to the next."
Check out the video below where she asks several Durbanites at Suncoast which profession they would never date, courtesy of Instagram.
Can you share any memorable experiences in KZN?
"We have hosted over 200 singles to date (from Durban to Pietermaritzburg) and have received several matches (some of which are still dating today). Apart from romantic matches, it is quite heartwarming to see speedsters who start as strangers and form friend groups at the end of the events. I have been told by many that they have not been in an environment with that many happy people before!"
Have you had any successful matches?
"A gentleman whose wife had passed on around five years ago attended our first speed dating event. He was extremely shy and uncertain to join, as he was convinced that he would spend the rest of his days alone. He then met his current partner at our event and couldn't be more in love! The couple had come to visit at one of my speed dating events to bring me a beautiful gift as a token of their appreciation," Nundlal says proudly.
Nundlal explains that while that example stands out, there are many more success stories.
The speed dating events may have started as a way for singles to re-enter the dating world in a safe, non-judgmental space, but they have blossomed into a community of like-minded people.
"Meeting people in real life helps to spark genuine conversations and connections instantaneously. You can gauge the energy, personality, and genuineness of a person a 100% more accurately, and bonus - you're actually living in reality, not a virtual world," she says.
"So if you're ready to get back out there, join speed dating. If not for a match, you will definitely make some good friends in one of the happiest and most positive environments in Durban to date."
For more information, follow Chanelle Nundlal on social media at chanelle-nundlal on Instagram and chanelle_the_attorney on TikTok.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Supplied
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
The Great Drive Debate: Is the Transport Department’s safety crackdown fair or going too far?
KZN’s road safety crackdown is raising big questions. Is this strong sta...Stacey & J Sbu 7 seconds ago
-
Rage bait named Oxford’s word of the year for 2025 but what does it mean?
Listen up, boomers, millennials, Gen X and older Gen Zs. Rage bait is Ox...Stacey & J Sbu 14 minutes ago