Swipe right in real life at Durban's speed dating events

Speed dating extraordinaire and attorney Chanelle Nundlal recently shared a video asking Durbanites which profession they would never date.



Nundlal, 33, specialises in property, wills, estates and divorces. She has a passion for fitness and enjoys weightlifting. As such, this has led to her role as a provincial judge for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), which is the official national governing body for bodybuilding and fitness in South Africa.



Speaking about her own preferences, Nundlal admits she wouldn't date a fellow attorney. "I would be dating another me! I think that this journey of life would be a lot more exciting with someone who isn’t walking the same legal path as me," she says.

We caught up with Nundlal, who shared how she got into the business of speed dating.

Why speed dating?

"After having a long-term relationship end, it seemed daunting and rather unsafe to enter the dating world again. I am an old-school romantic, and I couldn't possibly imagine meeting my significant other on social media or at a club or bar. Just like many other professional singles, I also realised that I did not have the time or energy to invest in my social life due to work commitments," she says.

It was a random lunch at a popular Durban restaurant that launched the idea of speed dating.

Nundlal says she was discussing her dating life with a friend who proposed the idea, which she says started as a silly concept.

"My friend, who knew the owner of the restaurant, asked if we could host the first event at the restaurant, and she was kind enough to approve," says Nundlal.