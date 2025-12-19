The items you can and cannot take from your holiday accommodation

Booking holiday accommodation doesn't mean you get to keep everything in the room when you leave.

There's a long-standing assumption that guests are entitled to certain items in the hotel room. It's not uncommon to see people take home items such as bedding, linen or even hairdryers.

This is why hotels began inserting RFID chips into their towels, as guests would often pack them into their suitcases when checking out.

It may seem bizarre, but this can result in a significant loss for hotels.