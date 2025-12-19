The items you can and cannot take from your holiday accommodation
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you are staying at holiday accommodation this festive season, don't take these items!
Booking holiday accommodation doesn't mean you get to keep everything in the room when you leave.
There's a long-standing assumption that guests are entitled to certain items in the hotel room. It's not uncommon to see people take home items such as bedding, linen or even hairdryers.
This is why hotels began inserting RFID chips into their towels, as guests would often pack them into their suitcases when checking out.
It may seem bizarre, but this can result in a significant loss for hotels.
In an effort to save your reputation and ensure a return visit rather than trouble with the law, please review the list below.
The list is organised according to what guests can and cannot take.
- Dental kits
- Shampoos, soaps and hand lotions
- Water bottles (some hotels don't allow guests to take glass water bottles)
- Complimentary chocolates
Items guests are not allowed to take home:
- Telephone
- Hairdryer
- Television
- Linen, including all towels
- Kettle
- Crockery and cutlery
Don't be a 'Ross Gellar' and take things based on technicalities, because that can quickly lead to being called a kleptomaniac.
Remember this episode of 'Friends' when Ross went wild with taking things from a hotel?
Watch the YouTube video as a reminder below.
Image Courtesy of iStock
