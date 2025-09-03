Italy is looking for 100 tiramisu tasters for Tiramisu World Cup 2025

If you love tiramisu, then you could stand a chance of becoming a judge at this year's Tiramisu World Cup...

Fancy yourself a tiramisu taster? Well, if you are a fan of the delectably famous Italian dessert, then you should already know that each year there is a Tiramisu World Cup. "The Tiramisù World Cup (TWC) is a cooking competition dedicated to non-professionals who compete to make their best Tiramisù! The TWC rounds take place every year in various locations across Italy and abroad, while the Grand Final is always held in magical Treviso, where the World Champion of Tiramisù and the World Champion of Creative Tiramisù are crowned," says the Tiramisu World Cup website. If a bunny chow eating competition is more your thing, then you're probably not the right fit. The Tiramisu World Cup requires contestants to be 18 years or older and not be a gastronomy professional. The TWC website explains: "The term 'gastronomy professional' includes anyone who has worked, in the last two years and for at least 6 months (even if not continuously), in a restaurant kitchen or in a pastry laboratory on any basis. Excluding servers, waiters, and shop assistants.

The organisers of the TWC are looking for 100 foodies to participate in the tasting by becoming official judges. While it might sound like a piece of cake (pun intended), there are some strict requirements. For one, your role as a judge isn't just to eat and enjoy. You will be required to "check the integrity of the ingredients and competition equipment, ensure contestants are correctly positioned at their stations, and generally make sure the competition runs smoothly." The website adds: "To crown the best Tiramisù in the world, we need a Jury worthy of respect! Every year, the Judges of the Selections of the Tiramisù World Cup are chosen through a 15-question test on their knowledge of the competition rules." Applications will only be open for one day, on 13 September 2025, from 10 am to midnight.

Before applying, applicants should read the rules carefully. After answering the 15-question application test, successful applicants will be contacted no later than 26 September 2025. It's important to remember that this is a voluntary application, and judges will not be remunerated for being judges. All expenses, including travel and accommodation at the judge's expense. The Tiramisù World Cup Selections will take place in Treviso on 10 and 11 October 2025. Judges for the semifinals and the final will be professionals. "Each Judge is assigned a table with a maximum of 10 contestants, which they will evaluate together with another Judge and the President of the Jury. The President of the Jury is the main contact for the table: an experienced Judge who can answer any questions and support you throughout the process. Each judging session lasts a total of 2 hours," states the TWC website. Are you up for the challenge?

Image Courtesy of iStock