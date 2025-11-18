Is it safe to activate Gemini settings on Gmail?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Does Google's Gemini pose a risk for Gmail users, or is there more to it?
Almost everyone has a Gmail account. While it's one of the most popular and widely used free email platforms, its popularity also makes it an easy target for hackers and scammers.
The illicit activities are often driven by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and after the recent news that Google's Gemini Deep Research can read emails, many people have expressed concern.
Forbes revealed that while the announcement caused some distress amongst many Gmail account users, it isn't as plain cut as it seems.
Davey Winder, a senior contributor at Forbes revealed how his inbox was inundated with concerns from users.
Google announced: "One of our most-requested features is here: Gemini Deep Research can now draw on context from your Gmail, Drive and Chat and work it directly into your research. This means you can create even more comprehensive reports by pulling in information directly from your Gmail, Drive (including Docs, Slides, Sheets and PDFs) and Google Chat, alongside a variety of sources from the web."
However, this announcement caused lots of panic. Many assumed that their personal information was up for perusal and the security breach alone can be damaging.
In response, Winder said: "If you want Gemini Deep Research to be able to create the most comprehensive reports, grabbing information directly from your 'Gmail, Drive (including Docs, Slides, Sheets and PDFs) and Google Chat' then you can do that. But, and here’s the important bit of context missing from some of the articles I’ve seen, only if you 'select Deep Research' from the Tools menu in Gemini on your desktop and select your sources.”
In other words, as a Gmail user, you should check your settings as Gemini does include your data as a default.
Here's a breakdown of what to do if you want to disable or opt out of Gemini from accessing your Gmail, Google Docs, Drive and Photos.
- Step 1: Go to your Gmail settings <click on 'See all settings'>
- Scroll down on the 'General' tab to 'Smart Features' and uncheck (remove) the tick from the box. Also click on 'Google Workplace smart features'.
- Click on 'Manage Workspace smart feature settings'. If you would like to turn off the smart features on Google Workspace then turn the toggle off. If you want to be safe, you can also turn off the toggle for other Google products. Then hit save.
Always make sure to familiarise yourself with the privacy terms and conditions.
Winder also revealed that Google does inform users not to enter "confidential information that you wouldn’t want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our services, including machine-learning technologies."
Image Courtesy of iStock
