Is it safe to activate Gemini settings on Gmail?

Almost everyone has a Gmail account. While it's one of the most popular and widely used free email platforms, its popularity also makes it an easy target for hackers and scammers.

The illicit activities are often driven by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and after the recent news that Google's Gemini Deep Research can read emails, many people have expressed concern.

Forbes revealed that while the announcement caused some distress amongst many Gmail account users, it isn't as plain cut as it seems.



Davey Winder, a senior contributor at Forbes revealed how his inbox was inundated with concerns from users.

Google announced: "One of our most-requested features is here: Gemini Deep Research can now draw on context from your Gmail, Drive and Chat and work it directly into your research. This means you can create even more comprehensive reports by pulling in information directly from your Gmail, Drive (including Docs, Slides, Sheets and PDFs) and Google Chat, alongside a variety of sources from the web."