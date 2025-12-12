Is it the end of the road for Nestlé Quality Street?
Updated | By East Coast Radio / Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A festive favourite, Quality Street chocolates, has reportedly been discontinued by Nestlé South Africa.
South Africans have been hit with major disappointment following the news that the festive favourite, Nestlé Quality Street, has been discontinued.
For many families, the iconic purple tin filled with brightly wrapped chocolates was a beloved festive tradition. Some would even argue that no Christmas dessert table or luxury hamper is complete without a tin of Quality Street. And of course, long after the chocolates have been devoured, the tin would remain as the infamous needle and thread holder, serving as a nostalgic reminder of the sweet moments shared during the festive season.
Content creator Lee Duru recently shared a video on her TikTok page, @leeduruofficial, expressing her disappointment after she contacted Nestlé South Africa, who confirmed that the rumours are true.
Nestlé South Africa responded to her in an email, confirming that they had discontinued Quality Street. They shared a link showing where she could still find the beloved chocolates, adding that some retailers continue to stock them because they are importing their own supply.
Quality Street has earned a special spot on many South Africans' festive budget lists through generations, and it's sad to hear that we're losing yet another favourite.
Quality Streets are part of December identity. December hospitality has now gone to the dogs. A sad day in South African snack history and confectionery culture. These aren’t just chocolates, they’re nostalgia and generational memory wrapped in shiny, colourful foil.
- Lee Duru
Lee shared the contents of the email that she received from Nestlé South Africa.
She even reverted to them with several questions, such as:
- Why did they decide to discontinue Quality Street?
- Where are the retailers importing from?
- Why did they only reference one popular South African retailer, keeping the imported Quality Street?
She also became very sentimental after sharing complaints about the quantity and variety one sees when getting a box of Quality Street.
"That purple sweet may as well have been the South African national flower. This is a sad day in South African snack history and confectionery culture, and during December nogal, and no one even told us. Like, December and Quality Streets are synonymous."
Check out the video from Lee Duru below, courtesy of TikTok.
@leeduruofficial Quality Streets are officially discontinued in South Africa. Nestlé has confirmed it. Any packs you’re seeing now are privately imported by retailers, which could mean higher price points, limited supply and no guaranteed return. A sad day in South African snack history and confectionery culture. These aren’t just chocolates they’re nostalgia and generational memory wrapped in shiny, colourful foil. #greenscreen #december #christmas #chocolate #fyp ♬ original sound - leeduruofficial
However, it seems that an announcement made earlier this year confirming the discontinuation of Quality Street went largely unnoticed - perhaps due to the suspicious timing.
On January 1, while South Africans were recovering from New Year's Eve celebrations and finalising their 2025 New Year's resolutions, @QualityStreetSA shared a post on X saying: "Kindly note that Quality Street has been discontinued by Nestlé South Africa. However, individual retailers have started importing the product into the market, which is why you can still find it."
Kindly note that Quality Street has been discontinued by Nestlé South Africa. However, individual retailers have started importing the product into the market, which is why you can still find it.— Quality Street SA (@QualityStreetSA) January 1, 2025
Where can I still purchase Quality Street chocolates?
We did some research online, and from the looks of it, you can get Quality Street from the following retailers:
- Woolworths online has the 500g for R114.99.
- Checkers shows the bag but says 'Not Available'.
- Clicks was showing out of stock online, but their retail price is 300g for R159.00.
- Pick 'n Pay has the 300g on special till 14 December 2025, R109.99.
- Mr D also has it available for the same rate as Pick 'n Pay.
- Game stores have the Millennium bag for R163.00 till 31 December 2025.
- Takealot seems to be stocking them for R249.00.
- Makro online store seems to be sold out on Quality Street products.
According to Sky Australia, Quality Street has also been discontinued abroad.
Check out the news report below, courtesy of YouTube.
