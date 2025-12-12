Is it the end of the road for Nestlé Quality Street?

South Africans have been hit with major disappointment following the news that the festive favourite, Nestlé Quality Street, has been discontinued.

For many families, the iconic purple tin filled with brightly wrapped chocolates was a beloved festive tradition. Some would even argue that no Christmas dessert table or luxury hamper is complete without a tin of Quality Street. And of course, long after the chocolates have been devoured, the tin would remain as the infamous needle and thread holder, serving as a nostalgic reminder of the sweet moments shared during the festive season.

Content creator Lee Duru recently shared a video on her TikTok page, @leeduruofficial, expressing her disappointment after she contacted Nestlé South Africa, who confirmed that the rumours are true.

Nestlé South Africa responded to her in an email, confirming that they had discontinued Quality Street. They shared a link showing where she could still find the beloved chocolates, adding that some retailers continue to stock them because they are importing their own supply.

Quality Street has earned a special spot on many South Africans' festive budget lists through generations, and it's sad to hear that we're losing yet another favourite.