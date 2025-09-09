It’s International Sudoku Day: Celebrate by playing a free game

In the spirit of getting your daily dose of mental exercise, we celebrate International Sudoku Day with fun online games.

Sudoku has its roots in Asia and has long been popular in the Far East, but it gained worldwide popularity when a New Zealand judge, Wayne Gould, picked up a Sudoku puzzle book while on vacation in Tokyo.

But it didn't gain traction in the first newspaper in which it was published. Gould later developed a computer program that would create the Sudoku puzzle automatically.

The game only gained traction after Gould's wife presented it to The London Times in 2004.