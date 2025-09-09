It’s International Sudoku Day: Celebrate by playing a free game
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Celebrate International Sudoku Day with your daily dose of mental exercise. Explore free puzzles below.
In the spirit of getting your daily dose of mental exercise, we celebrate International Sudoku Day with fun online games.
Sudoku has its roots in Asia and has long been popular in the Far East, but it gained worldwide popularity when a New Zealand judge, Wayne Gould, picked up a Sudoku puzzle book while on vacation in Tokyo.
But it didn't gain traction in the first newspaper in which it was published. Gould later developed a computer program that would create the Sudoku puzzle automatically.
The game only gained traction after Gould's wife presented it to The London Times in 2004.
Check out the five levels of Sudoku below.
You can select your preference: easy, normal, hard, expert, or extreme.
If you haven't played Sudoku before, here's a guide. Fill in the grid so that every row, every column, and every 3x3 box contains the digits 1 through 9. There is no math involved. Nothing has to add up to anything else. You solve the puzzle with logic and reasoning.
You can play as many times as you like, and you can even start with the easiest puzzles and work your way up to the more challenging ones.
Puzzle courtesy of sudokupuzzle.org.

