ICYMI: Organ donation gave Tanya Bothma the gift of life

August was Organ Donor Awareness Month, and Danny Guselli highlighted the remarkable story of Tanya Bothma, a double-lung recipient who describes her life as “three miracles and a funeral.”

Born with chronic lung disease, Tanya faced years of health struggles. Her life changed in 2017 when she received a double lung transplant after her condition reached a critical stage. That operation allowed her to live fully, spend more time with her husband and daughter, and embrace moments she once thought impossible.

Her story is also marked by loss. Tanya’s brother died in a paragliding accident, but through tissue donation, he gave new hope to 26 people. This experience, together with her own transplant, has made Tanya a passionate advocate for organ and tissue donation.

She encourages families to talk openly about donation and reminds us that one donor can save up to seven lives and help many more through tissue donation.

Tanya’s message is simple: never take life or even a single breath for granted.

