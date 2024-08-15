Husband realises he shouldn't mess with Alexa

There have been many stories in the media sharing how Amazon's Alexa has aided people in tricky situations and how she can be spicy in her demeanour.

"Alexa is Amazon’s cloud-based voice service available on more than 100 million devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers. With Alexa, you can build natural voice experiences that offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with the technology they use daily." (Amazon)

But Alexa's voice can sometimes rub people up the wrong way; it seems that one husband was not a fan, and he felt brave enough to let Alexa know he would unplug her as soon as his wife left town.