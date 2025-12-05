How South Africans can make the simple things in life 'merry'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's the simple things that bring out the best of our culture...
A video showing two men dancing on the side of the road perfectly captures how South Africans can party anywhere, at any time.
Regardless of our culture, race, religion or hometown, we can always come together as a nation.
While the video below ignited the festive mood for many social media users, it also reminded us of two things:
1. Whether we are in a jam or in a party mood, finding a way to pump up the music is always possible in SA.
2. While we are party lovers, this festive season, make sure you are playing it safe.
Whatever your plans are this festive season, be mindful of the following:
- Don't drink and drive.
- Be mindful of your neighbours, families with younger kids and the elderly in your community.
- Practice safety tips when you are out with the family, especially kids.
- If you are going out to parties with friends, have a buddy system where you're always with at least one friend, and check in on one another.
- Always keep a close eye on your drinks.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
