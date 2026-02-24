How scammers are using AI to ‘clone’ your loved ones in minutes

Scammers are cloning voices and faces with AI using social media scraps. Here’s how it works and how to protect yourself.

Scammers are cloning voices and faces with AI using social media scraps. Here’s how it works and how to protect yourself.

Artificial intelligence tools have advanced to the point where they can replicate a person’s voice, writing style, or visual likeness within minutes. In many cases, only a handful of social media posts, a few photographs, or seconds of audio or video are needed to train systems capable of mimicking someone convincingly. This rapid development has created new opportunities for fraud. Publicly shared information, including images, captions, and recordings, can be scraped and used to construct digital replicas. Criminals then deploy these replicas to impersonate individuals in a range of scams. According to My Broadband, modern AI systems have made it significantly easier for scammers to build digital copies of unsuspecting victims. With minimal data, fraudsters can create tools that look and sound like real people, enabling increasingly sophisticated identity abuse.

ALSO READ: SA universities rethink exams and assignments as AI reshapes assessments

How are scammers cloning voices? Voice cloning technology allows criminals to reproduce a person’s speech patterns using short audio samples. These cloned voices can then be used in phone calls or WhatsApp voice notes to deceive banks, colleagues, or family members. A familiar voice requesting urgent financial assistance or sensitive information can be highly persuasive. Because the voice appears authentic, victims may act before verifying the request through another channel. What are deepfake videos and how are they used? Deepfake videos use AI to generate highly realistic footage of individuals. These videos can be created from scratch or by altering genuine material through face-swapping techniques. Such manipulated videos are used in fraud schemes, blackmail attempts, or to spread misinformation. In some cases, deepfakes are deployed during live video calls, enabling criminals to impersonate someone in real time. This adds another layer of credibility to the deception. Can AI copy the way you write? Writing mimicry is another emerging threat. AI systems can analyse emails, text messages, and social media posts to replicate a person’s tone and communication patterns. Scammers use this capability to send convincing emails or instant messages that appear to come from trusted contacts. When combined with urgent or sensitive requests, these messages can manipulate recipients into transferring money or disclosing confidential information. What is profile synthesis and personalised targeting? Profile synthesis involves combining data from multiple sources to create entirely fabricated yet convincing identities. Criminals may use these synthetic profiles to apply for credit facilities, which are then used for online purchases. AI scraping also enables personalised attacks. By compiling information about someone’s financial position, employment, or family connections, scammers can craft highly targeted schemes that increase the likelihood of success.

How can you reduce your risk? Altering media to impersonate others is not new, but the speed and accessibility of AI tools have amplified the threat. Deepfakes can now be produced quickly and with limited technical expertise. Although it is not possible to eliminate the existence of deepfakes, certain steps can reduce exposure. Limiting the amount of personal data shared publicly is one measure. Photos, videos, and voice clips should be posted cautiously, and privacy settings reviewed where appropriate. Strong, unique passwords combined with multi-factor authentication add another layer of protection. Even if a scammer attempts to use AI impersonation to gain account access, additional verification methods, such as one-time pins or authenticator applications, make intrusion more difficult. Unsolicited requests for money or sensitive information should always be treated with caution. If a message appears to come from someone you know, verify it through a separate communication channel. Establishing a code word for urgent family or workplace matters can also help. Messages that create a sense of urgency or claim the sender is unavailable except through one medium warrant particular scrutiny. Finally, be cautious of one-sided online relationships involving requests for money, even when accompanied by photos or videos. Deepfake identity fraud reflects the realities of the AI era, and detection systems are not foolproof.

ALSO READ: South Africa hit by fake bank and police calls as criminals hijack caller IDs

Image courtesy of iStock