How millennials tested their love matches as kids

We're taking a trip back to a time when all people needed to test their love match was a pen, a piece of paper, and some math skills.

Last week, we did a throwback to the 'name, place, animal' game that shaped many millennials' childhoods. It was a game that kept kids busy and engaged for hours.

The nostalgia around the game led many people to share how they have passed it down to their Gen Z kids, allowing it to live on.

This has brought us to another nostalgic practice that totally ruled back in the day. While now we have apps and websites that help us find love and determine a 'good' match, back in the day, we had the 'love match' test.