How millennials tested their love matches as kids
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This love test was the way many millennials scored their love matches back in the day...
We're taking a trip back to a time when all people needed to test their love match was a pen, a piece of paper, and some math skills.
Last week, we did a throwback to the 'name, place, animal' game that shaped many millennials' childhoods. It was a game that kept kids busy and engaged for hours.
The nostalgia around the game led many people to share how they have passed it down to their Gen Z kids, allowing it to live on.
This has brought us to another nostalgic practice that totally ruled back in the day. While now we have apps and websites that help us find love and determine a 'good' match, back in the day, we had the 'love match' test.
The true love test clouded classrooms when learners would write down the name of their 'beloved' and work out how much that person loved them and vice versa.
It simply meant writing, for example, "Danny loves Liesl," and applying letter-matching and math skills, specifically addition.
By noting the total of each letter and adding them, you would eventually arrive at a two-digit total, which is how much the first person loved the second person.
Of course, most millennials believed that if you and your beloved scored the same amount, it was destined for true love.
Check out the video below from Instagram and try it out.
Many people gathered in the comment section to share in the nostalgia of this epic love match test.
Check out some of the comments below:
- "The only math I was good at."
- "I used to do it for my admirer... which is now my husband."
- "Yes, I did it so many times."
- "School time game."
- "Pure nostalgia."
