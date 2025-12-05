How to make the most of your holiday this festive season
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you are going away this festive season, make sure to follow these tips before heading off to your getaway...
If you are going away this festive season, make sure to follow these tips before heading off to your getaway...
It's coming to that time of the year when all we can hear is Cliff Richards singing, 'We're all going on a Summer holiday..."
As you tie up your loose ends at the office and get ready to go on vacation, we have put together a list of things that will help you maximise your time in preparation for your holiday.
1. Finalise your booking
Make sure you call the resort, lodge or hotel to confirm your booking. This is often overlooked, and there's no harm in making sure they are expecting you.
Consider your accommodation, car rental, airport transfers, and other expenses.
Why should you finalise your booking?
If you made the booking through an agent, errors may occur. To ensure your holiday gets off to a smooth start, ensure that everything is in order before you arrive.
2. Confirm your itinerary
When confirming your booking, also ensure that you've confirmed your trip itinerary. These include hikes, boat rides, train or bus rides, visits to museums, and special guided walks, among others.
You may want to book your spots for these activities as soon as you arrive to avoid any disappointment.
3. Plan your budget
While your travel costs may already be covered, consider your spending money, food, and souvenir shopping.
If you are travelling abroad, visit foreign exchange banks to obtain your currency in advance. Additionally, consider using a debit card with cash loaded onto it as an extra safety measure.
Be sure to plan for a contingency in case of an emergency.
4. Official documents
Pack all your necessary documents and keep them in a single folder. These are vital if you are travelling abroad, so ensure everything, from passports to visas to special licences, is printed and safely kept.
5. Emergency contacts and home guarding
While it is always safer to get a house sitter while you're away, it's not always necessary. If you have trusting neighbours or friends who live nearby, you can ask for their help to check in on your home while you're away.
If you have an alarm system, make sure it is armed and tested before you leave for your holiday.
Share your contact numbers with friends or family in case of an emergency.
Also, make sure to turn off all electronics.
6. Set healthy boundaries with work
If you are taking leave and your company is not shutting down, ensure you leave an informative handover document before you depart. Also, don't forget to set your out-of-office message for both internal and external contacts.
This helps reinforce mental wellness and supports positive work-life balance.
7. Overall safety and healthcare
Holidays are meant to be fun, but be sure to have your medical care in order in case of emergencies. Also, if you are travelling by road, ensure your car is equipped for the long journey.
Think about things such as:
- Travel insurance
- Photocopies of your essential documents
- Emergency contact numbers
- Travel agents' contact details
- Stay hydrated and use sun protection
- If you are trying out street food, make sure it is hot
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
How South Africans can make the simple things in life 'merry'
It's the simple things that bring out the best of our culture...Danny Guselli 26 minutes ago
-
How to make the most of your holiday this festive season
If you are going away this festive season, make sure to follow these tip...Danny Guselli 31 minutes ago