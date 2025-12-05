How to make the most of your holiday this festive season

It's coming to that time of the year when all we can hear is Cliff Richards singing, 'We're all going on a Summer holiday..."

As you tie up your loose ends at the office and get ready to go on vacation, we have put together a list of things that will help you maximise your time in preparation for your holiday.



1. Finalise your booking

Make sure you call the resort, lodge or hotel to confirm your booking. This is often overlooked, and there's no harm in making sure they are expecting you.

Consider your accommodation, car rental, airport transfers, and other expenses.

Why should you finalise your booking?

If you made the booking through an agent, errors may occur. To ensure your holiday gets off to a smooth start, ensure that everything is in order before you arrive.

2. Confirm your itinerary

When confirming your booking, also ensure that you've confirmed your trip itinerary. These include hikes, boat rides, train or bus rides, visits to museums, and special guided walks, among others.

You may want to book your spots for these activities as soon as you arrive to avoid any disappointment.