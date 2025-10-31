How to keep office meetings short

If you hate meetings, then this is a great way to encourage your colleagues to keep them short and sweet...

Here's a grand solution for lengthy office meetings - get everyone to plank through the meeting. The best way to conduct meetings is to keep them brief. Sadly, that's not always the case. What many employees don't understand is that the more time you spend in meetings, the less time there is to actually get some work done. The principles behind time management, input versus output, ergonomics, and overall workplace stress are often ignored by many organisations, leading to wasted resources.

Well, we may have found the perfect solution for short meetings. A video shared on social media shows how a group of colleagues handled lengthy meetings. The four employees are seen planking on the floor with their laptops open in front of them. If you've ever done a plank, you will know that it can be quite challenging to concentrate on anything else when doing one. This is perhaps the best way to deal with lengthy meetings. Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

We asked a South African who worked at the Dubai Expo in 2021 about their workplace culture, including lengthy meetings, time management, and productivity levels. Tharusha Wanjiru says before the launch, a timer was placed in the reception area that counted down the days and hours to the event. The idea being that time was precious and should be managed efficiently. "Look at the content that you have in a meeting, can it be sent in email format, or (can it be discussed) without actually going to a meeting room? Essentially, we had standing meeting rooms to help foster this mindset. They would discourage sitting for the whole day. Sometimes, you sit in meetings for an entire hour or two, and people get frustrated. You're work is not getting done," she says.

The mentality behind keeping meetings short through standing or planking might not be a bad idea. Suggest it to your HR team, it might result in fewer meeting requests...

Image Courtesy of Instagram