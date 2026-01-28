How to handle your biggest work or personal challenge right now

When you encounter an obstacle or challenge, simply breathe and follow these steps.

When you encounter an obstacle or challenge, simply breathe and follow these steps.

What's your biggest work challenge at the moment? Everyone's got something going on; if it's not at home, then it's at work, and in order to stop yourself from snowballing, you have to practice taking a pause and handling things in a mindful manner. Last week, Danny Guselli asked KZN listeners what would help them more in their lives right now, a raise or a promotion. It was insightful to hear how so many people are just going through the motions, and how life has a way of presenting them at the most unwanted times. Take a listen to what the people of KZN had to say below.

There isn't a single solution for solving challenging situations, whether at work or at home. However, there are several ways to try and approach challenges that help you find a solution that best fits you. Here are some steps to take when you are feeling overwhelmed by your circumstances. 1. Practice the pause Sometimes, the best thing to do in a complicated and noisy situation is to pause. Hitting pause on the situation and the stresses that come with it can help free your mind. Take time for a walk, meditate or immerse yourself in an activity that helps you feel relaxed, like exercise, a jog, playing with your kids, drawing, reading, listening to music, a game of Padel or a yoga class. 2. Put pen to paper Sometimes, when you feel like everything is out of your control, the best thing to do is to write down your challenges. From here, you can prioritise what's in your control and allocate fixes to these points. Writing it down helps you be clear about what you are facing and identify what you can do to apply a fix to the situation.

3. Ask for help Far too often, we fall into the unhealthy habit of wanting to do everything ourselves. Instead of letting the issue marinate in your mind, seek help from a mentor, manager, colleague, confidante, or coach. 4. Refocus By recognising that this situation is not the be-all and end-all, you can step back and find better solutions. Sometimes, we get stuck in the negativity of it all and forget that this could be an opportunity to grow and develop. 5. Learn from it Learning from what gets us stressed and how to handle it helps us understand our resilience. Whatever you are going through will pass; just keep moving and learning. When faced with a dilemma, stop and reflect on the bigger picture. All the things you have gone through to get to this point in your life, and this can help you come to a sense of calm.

