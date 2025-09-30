How to financially prepare for the festive season

We've reached the last stretch of 2025, and it's time to think about your festive season financial planning.

December is around the corner, and if you take some time now to plan your finances, you can have a stress-free holiday.

We all know the saying: if you fail to plan, you plan to fail, and we couldn't agree more, primarily because more and more South Africans are relying on credit to meet their day-to-day needs.

It's time to take control of your spending before the festive rush begins.

How can I prepare my finances for the December holidays? Here are some practical tips:





1. Start saving

If you haven't already started a holiday savings fund, now's the time to start. Many people are struggling to make ends meet, but we also encourage you to try to save some money where possible.

The money could be used to pay towards your debt at the end of the year or even as an emergency fund. Practice the 50-30-20 rule made popular by Elizabeth Warren in 2006.

Half (50%) of your income should be allocated to fixed expenses (rent, utilities, food, school fees, etc.)

Approximately 30% of your income should be allocated to lifestyle expenses like cellphone contracts, clothing or entertainment.

While 20% should be immediately deposited into your savings account. This could be an emergency fund.