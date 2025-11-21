How do you stop people from banging into your car door?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Could this device be the answer to preventing those annoying dents and scratches caused by other drivers?
Could this device be the answer to preventing those annoying dents and scratches caused by other drivers?
If you own a car, there's a good chance it has a few dents and scratches that you didn't cause.
Getting your own vehicle is a major milestone filled with excitement and pride. But no one prepares you for the cost of keeping your car in perfect condition.
With that feeling of excitement comes the reality that someone else might cause damage to your most prized possession. Whether it's someone parking really close to you at the mall or a shopper who carelessly pushes their trolley against your car.
Of course, there's always the option of parking your car in the furthest parking spot where no one wants to go, but it carries an added safety risk.
A Chinese auto parts company has shared a device that may solve the problem of other drivers banging their doors into your car. It appears to be simple to install and serves its purpose.
It's called a car protector and retails for $48 (R828.00).
Check out the video below from their Instagram page.
While this is a costly item to purchase for safeguarding your precious car, there are other ways to approach this parking hazard practically.
How to prevent others from scratching your car in a parking bay
- Avoid parking next to skewed cars.
- Choose end bays or parking bays located near a wall or fence. This lowers your chances of being bumped, as you have only one car next to you. Also, try to park closer to one end, giving one car more than enough space to open their doors.
- Soft door edge guards are a subtle but effective protection guard.
- If you cannot find an end bay, park a little closer to one side. Park closer to a well-kept car; the psychology behind this is that the person with the well-kept car will adjust their entry and care for other vehicles as they care for their own.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago