How do you stop people from banging into your car door?

If you own a car, there's a good chance it has a few dents and scratches that you didn't cause.

Getting your own vehicle is a major milestone filled with excitement and pride. But no one prepares you for the cost of keeping your car in perfect condition.

With that feeling of excitement comes the reality that someone else might cause damage to your most prized possession. Whether it's someone parking really close to you at the mall or a shopper who carelessly pushes their trolley against your car.