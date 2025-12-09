How to cool your car down during the Durban heat

Hot and sweaty days are here, KZN! Check out these hacks to stay cool while driving...

The hot summer days are back in KwaZulu-Natal, and we have some tips on how to stay cool in your car this holiday. With the unbearably hot nights and super uncomfortable sticky days, there's not much room for calm. While the holiday season is in full swing, so too are feelings of irritation when you get back to a hot car after doing your holiday shopping. It's never ideal, so we hope these hacks will help you stay cool in your car. Of course, you could always turn on the air conditioner, but even that can sometimes spew out hot air after your car has been baking in the sun.

1. Let air in Before you drive off to your next destination, open up all the doors and windows and allow the car to air. You could also open the doors, which allows all the hot air trapped inside to leave. 2. Create a cross breeze Open the opposite windows slightly (around the same height) when driving at slow speeds. This creates a gentle airflow through the car, rather than a blasting wind. 3. Park for shade If you are visiting a place that only has outdoor parking, then search for a shady spot. Look for trees and shadowed spots near tall buildings. Remember, parking away from the direct sunlight can also help; sometimes this means reversing into a parking bay.

4. Covers Use windscreen covers to minimise the amount of direct sunlight and heat hitting your dashboard and steering wheel. Also, cover the seats with a towel or cloth, so you don't burn when getting into the car. 5. Avoid leather Choose light, airy seat covers if you have leather interiors. Leather tends to trap heat, and if you've ever sat on hot leather, you know that it's not ideal. 6. Hydrate Stay hydrated more during these Summer days. Drinking water helps cool your body down, which is especially helpful when entering a stuffy car. Stay safe out there this festive season.

