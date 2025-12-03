How to conduct yourself at the year-end function

If you thought year-end functions were just for fun, you're wrong. Big brother is always watching...

It's the time of year when many companies are preparing for their year-end functions... and most employees let loose.

While year-end parties are a time to relax and mingle with colleagues, there are some unspoken rules. One of the biggest challenges at year-end functions is staff who don't know how to handle their alcohol. Behaving inappropriately or getting overly intoxicated can get you in trouble with HR.

Follow these simple and professional work function etiquette at your next year-end function: 1. Dress/ Attire If you are having a themed event or going to a special venue, make sure you dress appropriately. While you may want to show off the latest fashion and designs, being mindful of your colleagues and management should still be considered. 2. Mind your alcohol intake If your company is serving alcohol at your year-end function, pace yourself and don't overindulge. There's a fine line between drinking for fun and drinking to get drunk. Maintain professionalism and be aware of your limits. If you struggle with enforcing limitations on your drinks, then have a work buddy hold you accountable and stop you when you've reached your limit. 3. Mingling While it's perfectly acceptable to mingle and network with your colleagues at a work event, don't overstep by being inappropriate or overbearing. This is an excellent opportunity to get to know your colleagues. Networking with your colleagues can be beneficial at a later stage, like when you need to work on an interdepartmental project. Check out the video below from a KwaZulu-Natal labour lawyer at Legal Leaders South Africa. He said that he has seen the worst of it in his 14 years as a labour lawyer.

4. Don't spoil the fun with work talk While you can chit-chat about work or projects that you found most stressful or rewarding during the year, don't make the primary focus of the party about work. Read the room and make sure you are light and breezy in your interactions. 5. Farewell Don't be the one who overstays their welcome. Know when to leave. Of course, that doesn't mean you should leave too early, but make a concerted effort before dashing off. Here is a list of things you should never do at your year-end function: Drunken inappropriate dancing or singing.

Flirting or romantic advances with colleagues or, worse, your boss.

Moaning about your workload or colleagues with whom you don't get along.

Talking too much and sharing personal information. Check out the video of an employee having too much of a good time at what appears to be a work function, courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of iStock