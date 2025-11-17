How to be more tolerant in the workplace close to year end

Here are a few tips to help you stay calm as we approach the end of another work year...

In light of International Day of Tolerance, observed on 16 November, we're sharing some tips on how to be more tolerant in the workplace as the year draws to a close. UNESCO shares an excellent quote about tolerance: "Tolerance is respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world's cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human." Firstly, let's practice some gratitude. If you have a job, be grateful, as many people in South Africa are in a far worse position. The festive air may be fresh, bringing with it a sense of excitement and longing for a much-needed break. However, it's not yet time to pack up your desk and bid your colleagues farewell for 2025.

Some might be feeling less than open to tolerance as they are responsible for winding up the year's affairs and any loose ends that may need tying up. However, this also involves collaborating with your colleagues, which can sometimes be more challenging for some than for others. If you have a great team and work well together, then it's all smooth sailing till you close up shop. However, if you have colleagues who are already in 'holiday mode' or are 'shirkers', then you may face an uphill battle as 2025 draws to a close. Shorter tempers and fatigued coworkers can be triggering during this time of the year, so instead of getting stuck in the emotion of it all, why not choose to be adaptable and tolerant in the workplace? Here are some valuable tips for being more tolerant with your colleagues. 1. Respect your differences Instead of approaching the issues with an attitude of unfairness or irritability, consider doing so with some respect. Instead of trying to change your coworkers, embrace their differences and assign them tasks that they would excel in. Your approach is everything in business. It is a key to how someone responds to working with you. If you are going to ask with aggression, then you might still be tying up those loose ends come New Year's.

2. Don't forget to be human Sometimes the holdups are a result of simple human error. Maybe your colleague forgot something or is just fatigued from the long and demanding year. Cut them some slack and make light work of it. Remember that tolerance is a vital part of accepting, respecting, and appreciating people for who they are - the human connection. 3. Pick your battles Like any great performing team, you have to be able to pick and prioritise what needs your attention and what you can let go. Focus your efforts on the most important things for this year and reserve the rest for later. 4. Practice the pause Instead of reacting with colleagues who are demanding too much from you, practice a pause and self-regulate. Getting angry won't solve the issue; in fact, it may exacerbate the problem. 5. Be kind Maintaining an attitude of gratitude consistently fosters a sense of value and appreciation among the team. Plus, it's a great way to uplift everyone's spirits in wrapping up their work in a positive way. Listen in to Danny Guselli between 12 pm and 3 pm today. He is asking listeners: "What's the one thing they would not tolerate in their work day?"

