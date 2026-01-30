How to answer this popular interview question
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Are you in the job market? A seasoned recruiter shares insights on how to answer a popular interview question.
This week, Danny Guselli asked KwaZulu-Natal to share the most challenging thing they are facing in their careers right now.
He was surprised to learn that so many people were navigating uncharted territory in their careers. Some were starting new chapters in their careers, while others were trying to gain momentum in their pursuit of finding their purpose.
All in all, he found that everyone may have been steering their ships alone, but they were all doing it together. It was both inspiring and motivational.
The conversation inspired us to share some insight on how to answer a very popular interview question.
At the end of the interview, after you've highlighted your skills, the interviewer would usually ask, "Why should we hire you?"
It's at that very moment that many people tend to get stumped and go back to quoting from their CVs, according to Deepali Vyas. Vyas is a seasoned recruiter and shares a pro tip that will help you get ready for your next interview.
She says that while most candidates make the mistake of repeating information from their CVs, the smart move is to do your due diligence and research the company you are interviewing at.
Instead of focusing solely on what you have to offer, branch out and look at the company's website.
Identify key values of the company that align with your skills, and personalise them to prepare an answer on what makes you the ideal fit.
In a world where everyone is an expert or specialist, you need to find what makes you stand out. The best way to do that is to connect your talent to the recruiter's core values, mission and vision.
