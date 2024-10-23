Homeless man found sleeping inside a grave

The cold and rainy weather motivates those living on the streets to find a place of refuge, but it is not always possible on the streets of South Africa.

Sometimes, it's a matter of not having the minimum payment required to visit the local shelter; other times, it's because these people are lost in life and don't have the will to find help or ask for it.

A video that shows a person who is assumed to be homeless sleeping inside an enclosed sheltered grave has gone viral on social media.