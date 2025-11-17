Have you heard about the National School of Government?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you are looking for a basic introduction to free courses, then this one is for you.
The National School of Government (NSG) offers free online learning options for individuals seeking to expand their knowledge. The courses are split into digital skills courses and self-paced courses, which allow signed-up learners to complete the courses over a period of time.
The courses range from Project Management to Ethics in Public Service for the self-paced courses, and three digital skills courses include AI Fluency, Introduction to Cybersecurity, and Mobile Digital Literacy.
The cybersecurity course, for instance, is a foundational course that introduces learners to the world of cybersecurity.
"You will learn cybersecurity basics to protect your personal digital life and gain insights into the biggest security challenges companies, governments, and educational institutions face today. Cybersecurity professionals who can protect and defend an organisation’s network are in high demand," reports the NSG website.
Many South Africans commented on a video shared by content creator Asif Hassam, sharing that they had completed courses on the NSG website and even received certifications.
- "I've done about five qualifications in 7 days."
- "I've done a total of 13 certificates with them ...to name a few: *Introduction to Public Financial Management *Ethics in the Public Sector *Change in Leadership *HRM."
- "I just applied and got a certificate, spent like 5 hours, if not 7 hours, on the course (introduction - project management)."
Some people shared that not all the courses are free. Others said that you have to be a government employee to sign in and access specific courses.
According to the website, the mission of the NSG is to ensure that public servants participate in education, training, and development.
Therefore, the site is designed to educate public servants.
We contacted Dikeledi Mokgokolo from the National School of Government, and she stated that while the e-learning site primarily focuses on educating public servants, some courses are also available to those interested in entering senior management roles in public service, business owners and even members from the private sector interested in learning.
She explained that for the digital skills courses, they have partnered with the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (Nemisa) to empower and support public servants in their digital transformation.
While some courses do provide certifications, they are elementary and do not provide sufficient information for someone to pursue a job in the field.
The site features a chatbot, allowing you to visit and receive assistance. You can contact the team at the National School of Government on 086 100 8326 or 012 441 6000 for more information.
Or you could email [email protected] for more information.
Image Courtesy of thensg
