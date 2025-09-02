Have you ever heard of a mutton bunny chow without the mutton?

South Africa may be known for its sport, culture, beautiful beaches and conservation parks, but our beloved country is always a star at serving up good, old-fashioned soul food.

As we embrace the month of Spring, we also look forward to a month that reminds us to savour and celebrate our heritage. Food is a big part of our heritage.

One of the meals that is closely connected to KwaZulu-Natal heritage is the humble bunny chow. We take pride in celebrating this local favourite.

What began as a simple meal, has evolved over the years as many restaurants have tried to make their own gourmet variations and unique twists.