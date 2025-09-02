Have you ever heard of a mutton bunny chow without the mutton?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
What in the world? Woman orders a mutton bunny chow without the mutton...
What in the world? Woman orders a mutton bunny chow without the mutton...
South Africa may be known for its sport, culture, beautiful beaches and conservation parks, but our beloved country is always a star at serving up good, old-fashioned soul food.
As we embrace the month of Spring, we also look forward to a month that reminds us to savour and celebrate our heritage. Food is a big part of our heritage.
One of the meals that is closely connected to KwaZulu-Natal heritage is the humble bunny chow. We take pride in celebrating this local favourite.
What began as a simple meal, has evolved over the years as many restaurants have tried to make their own gourmet variations and unique twists.
Gourmet or not, there's an option for everyone.
From beans to mutton, everyone has their favourite, and when the craving hits, there's always that one spot you can get your bunny chow fix from.
For one woman, it was about making the impossible possible. In a video that was shared on social media, we see a woman seated with friends at a restaurant. She is placing her order with the waitress and adamantly says that she wants a mutton bunny chow without the mutton.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@newsnexussa #newsnexussa #newsstories #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #incaseyoumissedit ♬ original sound - NewsNexusOfficial
A few people understood what she was trying to say in the comments.
"What's the issue here? She's just trying to explain she needs the bunny without the meat, she likes gravy and potatoes. what's the big deal?"
While others used this as an opportunity to create some fun around her request, that sounded unreasonable.
- "I want tea but don't use a teabag."
- "I want an omelette, with no eggs"
- "Please get me chips with no potato."
- "I want a sandwich without the bread. Make sure there's no bread, I'm allergic to bread."
- "I like to get paid but don't like to work."
- "That waitress is an absolute professional. I can't stay composed around those levels."
