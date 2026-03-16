Google Maps' upgrade lets you ask anything, book restaurants, set preferences and much more

Google Maps changed the way we navigate. Now, just ask it anything and you’ll get a personalised map in return.

Google Maps changed the way we navigate. Now, just ask it anything and you’ll get a personalised map in return.

Google Maps is undergoing its most significant transformation to date, with the integration of Gemini AI. This will enable users to interact with the app through natural, conversational prompts rather than traditional keyword searches. The update means that instead of scrolling through reviews or typing search terms, users can now tap an "Ask Maps" button and pose questions in regular language. Google offered examples such as asking where the nearest free phone-charging point is or whether a specific tennis court has its lights on in the evening.

How does the AI actually answer these questions? Gemini draws on information from more than 300 million places and reviews contributed by a community of over 500 million users, reports MyBroadband. Rather than presenting a raw list of results, it sifts through and combines that information to provide directions and estimated arrival times. All of which is presented in a conversational format with a customised map to help visualise the options. The AI also incorporates personalisation through Gemini's memory features. If a user has previously indicated dietary requirements, for instance, a query about nearby restaurants will factor those preferences into the results automatically. What is immersive navigation? Alongside the AI prompts, Google has introduced a feature called Immersive Navigation, which brings redesigned visuals and clearer guidance to the driving experience. The updated map offers a larger view of the route being taken, with smart zooms and transparent building overlays designed to help drivers anticipate turns and lane changes well in advance. As a destination draws near, Maps will highlight the building entrance, indicate nearby parking and confirm which side of the street to approach from.

Can users book reservations through the updated app? In short, you can. The updated version of Google Maps allows you to book reservations at supported restaurants directly within the app. You can also save locations and share existing plans with friends. When will the update be available? While the newest version is rolling out overseas, there is currently no confirmed timeline for a South African launch. The update will be available on eligible iOS and Android devices, as well as through CarPlay, Android Auto and vehicles with Google built in.

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