Good news for motorists fueling up this January

Motorists can expect relief at the fueling stations this January 2026.

Good news for motorists ahead of the fuel price change in January: it seems the New Year has brought some luck.

The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources have announced the official fuel prices that will take effect on Wednesday, 7 January 2026.

Business Tech reported that the oil prices have traded in a broader range in December 2025, "fluctuating between $58 and $63 a barrel, while the rand ended the year on a much stronger footing.

This led to a stronger over-recovery in fuel prices for the month, leading to significant price cuts for petrol and diesel in the new year."