Good news for motorists fueling up this January
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Here's what you can expect to pay for fuel this January 2026.
Here's what you can expect to pay for fuel this January 2026.
Motorists can expect relief at the fueling stations this January 2026.
Good news for motorists ahead of the fuel price change in January: it seems the New Year has brought some luck.
The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources have announced the official fuel prices that will take effect on Wednesday, 7 January 2026.
Business Tech reported that the oil prices have traded in a broader range in December 2025, "fluctuating between $58 and $63 a barrel, while the rand ended the year on a much stronger footing.
This led to a stronger over-recovery in fuel prices for the month, leading to significant price cuts for petrol and diesel in the new year."
How much will petrol cost in January 2026?
Petrol users will see a decrease of 62-66 cents per litre.
How much will diesel cost in January 2026?
Diesel motorists can expect an even lower price, as they pay 137 (R1.37) and 150 (R1.50) cents per litre.
Read more: Outsmart sneaky costs and protect your cash
Review the breakdown for both inland and coastal fuel prices as of 7 January 2026.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago