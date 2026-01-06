 Good news for motorists fueling up this January
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Here's what you can expect to pay for fuel this January 2026. 

Motorists can expect relief at the fueling stations this January 2026. 

Good news for motorists ahead of the fuel price change in January: it seems the New Year has brought some luck. 

The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources have announced the official fuel prices that will take effect on Wednesday, 7 January 2026. 

Business Tech reported that the oil prices have traded in a broader range in December 2025, "fluctuating between $58 and $63 a barrel, while the rand ended the year on a much stronger footing.

This led to a stronger over-recovery in fuel prices for the month, leading to significant price cuts for petrol and diesel in the new year."

How much will petrol cost in January 2026?

Petrol users will see a decrease of 62-66 cents per litre. 

How much will diesel cost in January 2026?

Diesel motorists can expect an even lower price, as they pay 137 (R1.37) and 150 (R1.50) cents per litre.

Review the breakdown for both inland and coastal fuel prices as of 7 January 2026. 

Inland fuel price breakdown for January 2026
Coastal fuel breakdown for January 2026
