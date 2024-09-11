The good, the bad, and the ugly of coaching

Today, Danny Guselli hears confessions from different types of coaches: life, business, and fitness.

Coaching has long been a profession that offers development in both the professional and personal fields of life. Whether coaching sports, business, life, or education, it is commendable to see people wanting to learn how to improve. Many coaches have been in their respective industries for more than a decade and have lived through a time when people didn't always know the value of coaching. They have stories that could raise eyebrows, but we will steer clear of that, knowing that coaches and their clients have a precious oath, and it wouldn't be right to infringe upon that.

Danny Guselli asked professional coaches to share some of their professions' good, bad, and ugly aspects. Many coaches who shared their stories did not have many negative (or 'bad') parts of coaching, but they did share some things to look out for in coaching. Some advised that coaching someone who looked at them as a magician who could just wave a wand and fix everything was a struggle. But it's important to remember that, like everything in life, it takes work to get to where you want to be. Others said coaches should be wary of time-wasters.

Coaching helps people reach their desired outcomes through personal development. The person being coached has to commit to doing the work to reach their desired goals. Coaches offer feedback. Constructive input helps people find a more suitable approach to achieving their goals. A life coach shared the following on her blog: "One famous coach described us as professional best friends who do not judge and are always supportive." We were humbled that most of the coaches felt that the 'bad' or 'ugly' elements of their jobs were not dark or that terrible. Instead, they were just things to watch out for in terms of practice and setting healthy expectations and boundaries.

