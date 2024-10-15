Global Handwashing Day: Hand hygiene can save lives

"Clean hands remain a fundamental defence against the spread of infections, illnesses, and harmful germs. Whether in hospitals, schools, or everyday interactions, practicing handwashing with soap contributes to better health outcomes and a safer world for everyone."

Today is Global Handwashing Day, a day to educate people about the importance of washing their hands with soap and water. Washing hands with soap and water is an effective and affordable way to prevent disease and potentially save lives. If the pandemic taught us anything, personal hygiene is vital to caring for our health. As much as it may sound like the most basic hygienic practice, it is indeed a forgotten or overlooked part of many people's day-to-day activities. This is why Global Handwashing Day is earmarked as a day that helps raise awareness and also tries to find creative ways of encouraging people to wash their hands.

It is hard to believe that so many people, not just kids, don't know how to wash their hands properly. Just running your hands underwater doesn't cut it. COVID-19 taught us that washing your hands properly for 20 seconds helps stop the spread of germs, yet we still have people who fail to practice good hygiene. Check out this video experiment that was done during the pandemic to show how germs remain on your hands if you fail to wash your hands properly. Video courtesy of YouTube.

Encouraging our loved ones, friends, and colleagues to wash their hands with soap and water is important. It takes just one person to make another aware of the significance of washing your hands, and if you know better, then you should do better. The spread of colds and flu can so often be avoided with the practice of handwashing. Watch the instructional video below from YouTube.

Image Courtesy of iStock