French tourist impressed by kindness of SAPS

French tourist impressed SAPS' kindness
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A French tourist travelling in Africa expressed his gratitude to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for providing him with a safe place to sleep.
A French tourist travelling on a bicycle for a year was surprised by the kindness of the South African Police Service.
In a post shared on Instagram, Théotime Massot praised the SAPS officers in Cape Town for their kindness when he needed a place to sleep.
Massot has been on an epic journey, cycling from France to South Africa. His journey, while completely amazing, still poses risks and dangers; therefore, in an attempt to stay safe, he sought refuge at a local police station.
His efforts are not in vain, though, as he is cycling to raise money for a friend living with cystic fibrosis.
In 2015, he found out his friend was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a rare and incurable genetic disease. Determined to help, he set out to raise money for the cause by cycling.
With my sister and my father, I took on my first challenge: cycling from Paris to London. Then, with Malo, we founded À vélo contre la Muco and rode all the way to the Arctic Circle in 2018. When we reached the North, a new dream was born: to ride to the Cape of Good Hope. A crazy dream that seemed unreachable. So I moved forward step by step: Dakar, then Abidjan. But with every kilometre, the Cape kept coming back to me. For seven years, I carried it within me, as a symbol of hope at the edge of a continent. In Abidjan, I finally dared to say it out loud: it would be the Cape or nothing, and I made it. But once I reached the Cape, I had to go home.
- Théotime Massot
His goal is to raise €16,000 (approximately R320,000). After reaching his initial goal of €10,000 (approximately R200,000), he has promised to set off again, this time cycling through East Africa.
"Today, every kilometre I ride has to make an impact. For that, I need you. My goal: €16,000 — that’s 50 cents per kilometre ridden. Every donation, even a small one, matters. Every breath gained is a victory. Together, let’s move toward a future where everyone can breathe freely," he says.
Afraid that he might get robbed, he stopped at a local petrol station looking for a place to spend the night, and he was directed to the police station.
He was shocked by the police officer's kindness and said he doubted cops in France would've extended the same kindness to him.
Have a look at the video below from Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
