French tourist impressed by kindness of SAPS

A French tourist travelling on a bicycle for a year was surprised by the kindness of the South African Police Service.

In a post shared on Instagram, Théotime Massot praised the SAPS officers in Cape Town for their kindness when he needed a place to sleep.

Massot has been on an epic journey, cycling from France to South Africa. His journey, while completely amazing, still poses risks and dangers; therefore, in an attempt to stay safe, he sought refuge at a local police station.

His efforts are not in vain, though, as he is cycling to raise money for a friend living with cystic fibrosis.

In 2015, he found out his friend was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a rare and incurable genetic disease. Determined to help, he set out to raise money for the cause by cycling.