French tourist impressed by kindness of SAPS

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A French tourist travelling in Africa expressed his gratitude to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for providing him with a safe place to sleep. 

A traveler speaks with a South African police officer
Instagram Screenshot/theotime.massot

A French tourist travelling on a bicycle for a year was surprised by the kindness of the South African Police Service.

In a post shared on Instagram, Théotime Massot praised the SAPS officers in Cape Town for their kindness when he needed a place to sleep. 

Massot has been on an epic journey, cycling from France to South Africa. His journey, while completely amazing, still poses risks and dangers; therefore, in an attempt to stay safe, he sought refuge at a local police station. 

His efforts are not in vain, though, as he is cycling to raise money for a friend living with cystic fibrosis. 

In 2015, he found out his friend was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a rare and incurable genetic disease. Determined to help, he set out to raise money for the cause by cycling. 

His goal is to raise €16,000 (approximately R320,000). After reaching his initial goal of €10,000 (approximately R200,000), he has promised to set off again, this time cycling through East Africa.

"Today, every kilometre I ride has to make an impact. For that, I need you. My goal: €16,000 — that’s 50 cents per kilometre ridden. Every donation, even a small one, matters. Every breath gained is a victory. Together, let’s move toward a future where everyone can breathe freely," he says. 

Afraid that he might get robbed, he stopped at a local petrol station looking for a place to spend the night, and he was directed to the police station.

He was shocked by the police officer's kindness and said he doubted cops in France would've extended the same kindness to him. 

