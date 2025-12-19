Five things to do before 2026

Here are a few ways to start this process before bringing in the New Year.

As easy as that may sound, sometimes it can also leave you feeling overwhelmed and cluttered.

As we bid farewell to 2025, it's time to reassess your priorities, recognise your worth, and realise that every action requires some thought. To align with what matters to you, review your current actions and identify areas for improvement.

It's time to reset, refocus, and realign before you enter 2026.

1. Set at least one achievable goal

Do the things that you always said you were going to do and never did.

As you plan for the New Year, set one goal that scares you. Make it big, make it bold and most of all, commit to it.

2. Reassess your financial habits

Managing your money, how you earn it, spend it and invest it is one of the most undervalued things. While many people express the need for healthy financial habits, many people don't know where or how to start.

A good starting point is to assess your spending habits.

Figure out how you spend your money and whether this is helping your financial health in the long run. Saving and investing are a must, and if you haven't already started, there's no better time than now.

If you're still having trouble, consider consulting a financial advisor or a money coach.

3. Clear out the clutter

One often-overlooked thing to do before the New Year is decluttering and organising your environment.

Focus on getting rid of things that no longer serve you, such as clothes, furniture, appliances, books, toys, and kitchenware. You can start by asking yourself when you last used an item and take it from there.

Your physical space mirrors your mental space. If you have a cluttered physical environment, then you will have a cluttered mental environment.