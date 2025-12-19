Five things to do before 2026
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If you're looking for some motivation on how to start the New Year on a positive note, check out these tips.
If you're looking for some motivation on how to start the New Year on a positive note, check out these tips.
It's time to reset, refocus, and realign before you enter 2026.
As we bid farewell to 2025, it's time to reassess your priorities, recognise your worth, and realise that every action requires some thought. To align with what matters to you, review your current actions and identify areas for improvement.
As easy as that may sound, sometimes it can also leave you feeling overwhelmed and cluttered.
Here are a few ways to start this process before bringing in the New Year.
1. Set at least one achievable goal
Do the things that you always said you were going to do and never did.
As you plan for the New Year, set one goal that scares you. Make it big, make it bold and most of all, commit to it.
2. Reassess your financial habits
Managing your money, how you earn it, spend it and invest it is one of the most undervalued things. While many people express the need for healthy financial habits, many people don't know where or how to start.
A good starting point is to assess your spending habits.
Figure out how you spend your money and whether this is helping your financial health in the long run. Saving and investing are a must, and if you haven't already started, there's no better time than now.
If you're still having trouble, consider consulting a financial advisor or a money coach.
3. Clear out the clutter
One often-overlooked thing to do before the New Year is decluttering and organising your environment.
Focus on getting rid of things that no longer serve you, such as clothes, furniture, appliances, books, toys, and kitchenware. You can start by asking yourself when you last used an item and take it from there.
Your physical space mirrors your mental space. If you have a cluttered physical environment, then you will have a cluttered mental environment.
Read more: How to save money: 6 simple, low-effort tips
4. Think about learning
When you choose to continue growing your mind and body, you never feel stuck because you are continually moving forward.
Consider investing in yourself and set a goal to learn something new in 2026. This could help you grow personally or professionally.
5. Focus on your health and wellbeing
Perform a health check. Don't put off anything that has been troubling you physically in the New Year; care for your mental and physical health by doing the necessary checks.
Remember, your health is your wealth; in other words, without your health, you cannot do anything else.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Five things to do before 2026
If you're looking for some motivation on how to start the New Year on a ...Danny Guselli 33 seconds ago
-
Danny Guselli: "I love doing these things during Christmas"
Merry Christmas to you and yours!Danny Guselli a minute ago