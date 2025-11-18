5 of the most valuable skills to have in South Africa

What are the five most needed or valuable skills in South Africa at present?

Do you have a unique voice, or perhaps there's a special task that only you can do? Whatever your special skill is, does it make you irreplaceable in the workplace?

Whether you're looking to enhance your skills or transition into a profession to secure employment, we have some valuable insights into the most in-demand skills in South Africa.

1. Cybersecurity and Information Technology (IT)

As companies progress in the online space, there will always be a need for cybersecurity and IT. The demand for these is firmly based on growth in the online sector across industries such as banking, e-commerce, education, and data protection.