5 of the most valuable skills to have in South Africa
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Danny Guselli is asking KZN: what's the one skill you bring to your job that no one else can do?
What are the five most needed or valuable skills in South Africa at present?
Do you have a unique voice, or perhaps there's a special task that only you can do? Whatever your special skill is, does it make you irreplaceable in the workplace?
Whether you're looking to enhance your skills or transition into a profession to secure employment, we have some valuable insights into the most in-demand skills in South Africa.
1. Cybersecurity and Information Technology (IT)
As companies progress in the online space, there will always be a need for cybersecurity and IT. The demand for these is firmly based on growth in the online sector across industries such as banking, e-commerce, education, and data protection.
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation
In line with the above progression into digital comes the use of artificial intelligence.
From building AI into company infrastructures to using it to grow company systems, if you are an expert in this field, you may be in high demand.
3. Electric and power engineering
According to CEO and entrepreneur, Jandre de Beer, if you are navigating down this path, you are on the right track. He says: "South Africa is building 14,000 kilometres of new power lines over the next 10 years. That’s a lot of work that needs skilled people."
4. Renewable energy engineer/ Power systems engineer/ Solar Technician
The future of power lies in solar energy, which creates sustainable power sources by designing, building, or improving energy systems. If this interests you, consider gaining experience in these fields.
5. Healthcare and medical skills
This is a field that will always need people, as illness, disease, and healthcare needs are always prevalent. Perhaps exploring ways to make yourself stand out could be a winning factor.
Image Courtesy of iStock
