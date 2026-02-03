Five KZN hikes where the swim is part of the deal

A recent social media video by plugchasers on Instagram highlighted several spots where walking trails lead directly to natural pools and waterfalls. Each location varies in distance, difficulty and setting, making them suitable for different hiking preferences while keeping the focus on combining movement with time in the water.

KwaZulu-Natal offers a mix of hiking routes where the payoff is not only the view, but a swim at the end.

Why do hikers in KZN pair trails with swimming spots?

In a province known for warm weather and dramatic landscapes, swimming after a hike is a practical way to cool down while extending time outdoors. Many of these routes pass through protected areas where rivers and rock pools are naturally integrated into the terrain. According to the video shared by plugchasersza, these hikes are popular because they balance physical effort with a clear reward at the end

What makes the Marble Baths hike a standout?

The Marble Baths are located in the Injisuthi section of the Drakensberg. This route is approximately 16km and is rated at an intermediate level, making it better suited to hikers with some experience. The entry fee is R60 per person. The swim takes place in naturally smoothed rock pools, which are part of the appeal after a long walk in the mountains.

Is there a beginner-friendly option near Howick?

Umgeni Valley Nature Reserve in Howick offers a shorter and more accessible hike. The trail is about 2.5km and is considered beginner level. Entry costs R35 per person. This makes it suitable for those new to hiking or for a relaxed outing where the swim is a central part of the day rather than a reward after long distances.

Which hike includes waterfalls and requires booking?

Twin Falls in Karkloof is another 2.5km hike rated at beginner level. The entry fee is R50 per person and booking is required. As highlighted by plugchasers, this route is known for its waterfall setting, which naturally creates a swimming opportunity at the end of the hike.

Where can intermediate hikers swim in the central Drakensberg?

The Roman Baths are located in Kamberg in the Drakensberg. This hike covers roughly 11km and is considered intermediate. The entry fee is R70 per person. The pools here are part of a river system, making them a popular resting point after the walk.

What is the longest route for confident beginners?

Aasvoelkrantz Cave in Highmoor, Drakensberg, is a 9km hike rated as advanced beginner level. The day fee is R60 per person. While the cave itself is part of the route, the surrounding area offers spots to cool off in the water, adding variety to the hike.