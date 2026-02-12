Five countries South Africans can travel to in 2026 as the rand grows stronger abroad this year

The rand’s strength is opening new travel opportunities for South Africans seeking better value trips abroad.

The South African rand has shown notable strength in 2026, creating favourable conditions for citizens planning international trips. As the currency gains ground, travelling abroad becomes more affordable, giving tourists greater flexibility with how they spend and where they go. A stronger local currency means foreign money costs less to purchase, which has a direct impact on flights, accommodation, transport and everyday spending. This shift makes overseas travel more attainable and allows travellers to stretch their budgets further. According to BusinessTech, the rand’s improved performance has positioned several countries as particularly attractive for South Africans, especially where exchange rates and day-to-day costs offer clear advantages.

So far this year, the rand has risen sharply against the US dollar, increasing by 15.1% compared with the same period last year. It has also strengthened against other major currencies, including a 1.4% gain against the euro, a 5.2% rise against the pound and an 8.8% increase against the Chinese yuan. On a trade-weighted basis, the currency has climbed by 2.7% since the start of the year and is up an average of 7.8% year-on-year when measured against 2025. These improvements reflect broader economic factors influencing the currency’s performance. A Bloomberg survey involving 14 economists and investors placed the rand’s average “fair value” at R15.64 to the dollar, with estimates ranging between R13 and R16. Half of the participants indicated the currency remains undervalued, while only four viewed it as overvalued. A separate survey by Bank of America showed fund managers expecting further strengthening, with projections pointing to around R15.60 to the dollar over the next year.

What is supporting the rand’s stronger performance? Several economic dynamics have contributed to the currency’s resilience. Structural reforms, tighter fiscal discipline, strong global demand for metals and relatively low oil prices have all played a role. These conditions have improved South Africa’s terms of trade and attracted foreign investment into local equities and bonds. How does a stronger rand benefit travellers? For South Africans heading abroad, the practical outcome is straightforward. Foreign currency becomes cheaper to buy, reducing overall travel costs. This affects everything from airline tickets to meals and transport at the destination. In countries with favourable exchange rates and lower everyday expenses, the impact is even more noticeable. Which destinations offer the most value right now? Five countries stand out as offering particularly good value for South African travellers in 2026: Mauritius, Thailand, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Turkey. Each provides a combination of favourable exchange rates and relatively affordable costs for food and transport. The figures used to estimate travel expenses were calculated using data from Numbeo, a global platform that compiles user-contributed information on cities and countries. The comparisons focus on travel-related costs rather than general living expenses, with conversions based on exchange rates recorded on 10 February 2026. Why is Mauritius still a favourite among South Africans? Mauritius continues to appeal to South African tourists, and the stronger rand enhances its affordability. At current rates, R1 converts to about 2.87 Mauritian rupees. Dining at an inexpensive restaurant costs roughly R103.71, while taxi fares average around R51 per kilometre. The island’s proximity to South Africa, combined with familiar comforts and manageable travel times, contributes to its continued popularity as a cost-effective getaway. What makes Thailand a budget-friendly long-haul option? Thailand offers significant value for travellers seeking affordable experiences further afield. The exchange rate stands at roughly 1.96 Thai baht for every rand. Meals at inexpensive restaurants can cost just over R51, and taxi trips average around R20.45 per kilometre. Lower costs for accommodation, food and local transport make Thailand one of the most economical long-distance destinations available to South Africans at present.

How does Hungary compare on everyday travel costs? Hungary presents another option where the rand holds strong. With R1 buying about 4.79 Hungarian forints, travellers benefit from reasonable prices for daily activities. An inexpensive restaurant meal averages around R170, while taxi fares sit at approximately R22.12 per kilometre. These figures highlight how visitors can manage travel expenses while still experiencing European destinations. Is the Czech Republic still good value for tourists? Although slightly more expensive than Hungary, the Czech Republic remains a viable destination for travellers looking to maximise their spending power. The exchange rate stands at around 1.28 Czech koruna to the rand. Meals at budget-friendly restaurants cost about R156.39, and taxi fares average roughly R26.59 per kilometre, offering a balance between affordability and a European travel experience. Why is Turkey considered a strong-value destination? Turkey completes the list of destinations where the rand stretches further. At current levels, R1 converts to approximately 2.74 Turkish lira. Dining at an inexpensive restaurant costs about R127, while taxi fares average just over R13 per kilometre. Lower transport costs, in particular, can help travellers move around more freely without significantly increasing their budgets.

