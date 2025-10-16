Fitness trainer uplifts Wentworth community

Taariq Stokes, known for his bold efforts in connecting fitness with goodwill and upliftment, shows up for his community.

Fitness trainer Taariq Stokes brings laughter, activity, and fun to his community. During the recent school holiday, Stokes, who is known for his 704km run from Johannesburg to Durban in aid of Men's Mental Health, took on a challenge to help his home community of Wentworth. His mission was clear: to give back by uplifting the youth with some innocent fun in the sun. "We deserve better as a community, and better is coming for us. May the people of Wentworth be blessed with peace, love and most importantly - Unity," he shared in an Instagram post. He came up with a fantastic initiative to transform the school holidays into a Wentworth Wellness Week. Each day of the holiday was dedicated to a different area in Wentworth, where his team joined him in hosting the kids in free fitness classes.

Stokes was honest when he said that many people thought the initiative was risky. Given that some of the areas are known for the violence, especially with shootings and murders, but this didn't stop him. "While many people saw this initiative as a risk to go into some areas filled with shootings and killings, I saw an opportunity. An opportunity to unite, uplift and most importantly, lay a foundation for what is to come," he shared on Instagram. His determination to create a better tomorrow for the kids from underserved communities isn't just inspiring; it speaks to his ability to break the cycle. Having grown up in Wentworth, Stokes could have left without looking back, but he chose to be the change he wished he had as a child. "Growing up in Wentworth, when it was school holidays, we were always outside because there was never anything to do inside. We were always playing in the streets, but the streets have become so unsafe. As a personal trainer, I decided to plan and host a wellness week, teaching the kids about health and fitness and keeping them off the streets while having fun," Stokes told The Good Things Guy.



The areas I went to were very poverty-stricken areas with high crime and drug abuse. I think it was positively overwhelming to see so many kids and their parents come together and have a great time. I felt like I poured into them and they poured into me. - Taariq Stokes

The tremendous response was all the encouragement Stokes and his team needed to turn this into a regular initiative. They will be focusing their efforts in Sydenham, Newlands and Marriannridge for the December holidays. The Wentworth Wellness Week went off with flying colours; not only did the community members show up, but the team from Team Stokes Fitness also brought the energy.

