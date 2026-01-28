Father shares his dilemma with having twin babies

Most parents of twins will tell you it's not an easy feat, but this father's open and honest approach to parenting identical twins isn't just real but also amusing.



Twins Michael and Gabriel may be too young to understand the magnitude of their roles, but since their father is capturing special moments with them on social media, we suspect they will understand one day.

Their dad recently shared how, after his wife left him alone with the twins, he felt he was set up for failure because they were dressed identically, leaving him gobsmacked at feeding time.

The video went viral with more than 2 million views and while it may have been a dilemma for him, it was humorous to those on social media.

