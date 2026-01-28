Father shares his dilemma with having twin babies
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
POV: When Mom's not around, and you have identical twins who are dressed alike...
Most parents of twins will tell you it's not an easy feat, but this father's open and honest approach to parenting identical twins isn't just real but also amusing.
Twins Michael and Gabriel may be too young to understand the magnitude of their roles, but since their father is capturing special moments with them on social media, we suspect they will understand one day.
Their dad recently shared how, after his wife left him alone with the twins, he felt he was set up for failure because they were dressed identically, leaving him gobsmacked at feeding time.
The video went viral with more than 2 million views and while it may have been a dilemma for him, it was humorous to those on social media.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@gabe.mike.jewure Don’t know who I fed the struggle is real #TwinsOfTikTok #parenting #babies #twins #familyfun ♬ original sound - Gabe n Mike
In another video, he shared an update, saying that the twins' mother was home and everything is 'A-okay'. He confidently said that everyone was okay because they were wearing different socks, overalls, and inners, which made it easier for him to tell them apart.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@gabe.mike.jewure “Things change fast with twins. Here’s a quick update on how Gabriel & Michael are doing with feeds. One day at a time 🍼👶🏽👶🏽”#TwinsOfTikTok #parenting #babies #twins #familyfun ♬ original sound - Gabe n Mike
In a world where everyone is trying to appear to have it all together, this father is being honest about his struggle parenting identical twins.
For now, his biggest struggle is telling them apart. He admits he cannot tell his twins apart, even though there's this social expectation that he should know who is who.
His honesty is refreshing and truly speaks to the parent who feels like they are chasing their tail around in the world of parenting.
Watch him chat about not knowing who is who between his identical twins, courtesy of TikTok.
@gabe.mike.jewure Confusing my twins names. #TwinsOfTikTok #parenting #babies #twins #familyfun ♬ original sound - Gabe n Mike
Image Courtesy of TikTok
