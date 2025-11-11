Family stopped by cops but it's not for the reason you might think
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A family who drives a modified car were surprised to learn why the police pulled them over.
Usually, when you are pulled over during a routine roadblock, things can get serious, especially if you have made modifications to your vehicle or drive an older, less reliable car.
A family took to social media to share how they were surprised to learn the real reason behind the police stopping them on the side of a Johannesburg road.
The Otaku Family, as they are known on their social media, drive a modified Toyota that emulates the street racing culture of Tokyo. They own a company called Otaku Kulture and we can safely say that they love 'Otaku', which describes a community of people who have a strong love to anime, manga (Japanese comic books and graphics), video games and computing.
The couple own two souped-up cars built for racing, so it is only natural that they would feel targeted by law enforcement.
They thought they were in trouble with the law; thankfully, that was not the case.
They were surprised to learn that the policemen who stopped them were just interested in checking out their cars.
Check out the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
While most people would follow the same line of thinking as the Otaku Family, many said that only in South Africa will the police stop you to compliment you on your car...
"In South Africa, the police will stop you just to compliment your car," one commented.
Another said: "Ag, at least we can laugh with our cops! And we all have appreciation for cool and interesting cars."
A third person commented: "I was stopped once because the guy wanted to ask me about the Hot Wheels sticker I had on my car."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
